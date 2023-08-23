Canadian Country Star, Lisa Brokop, Releases Adapted Version Of 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?' With Georgette Jones





Visit https://www.bobfrankent.com for more information. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian Country Music Awards winner, Lisa Brokop has released her new single, 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?' featuring Georgette Jones (daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette) today on BFD/Audium Nashville. Adapted by Lisa Brokop, the song offers a female perspective on George Jones' hit 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes' originally written by Troy Seals (Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton, George Jones & Ray Charles) & Max D Barnes (Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn)."I had so much fun creating a new version of this George Jones classic song to honor some of the great ladies of country music," says Brokop. "The first time I heard Miss Georgette singing about her mom in the song I immediately had a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes…so special!!"Produced by Chuck Rhodes and Buddy Hyatt, 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels' serves as the title track and final preview of her forthcoming album Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? coming on September 15, 2023.Below is a selection of lyrics from 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?':(CHORUS)Who's gonna fill their heelsWho's gonna be that strongWho's gonna be the hero for the ladies yet to comeWho's gonna stand behind the ones that paved the way for meLord, I wonder who's gonna fill their heelsGod bless you sweet VirginiaThe world knows you as PatsyMuch too soon she told this world goodbyeThe rhinestones lace and denimThe Mandrell, girls, and DollyAnd I'll always love you, it still makes me cryYou know the heart of country musicStill lives on in you, TammyIn the ache inside your voice, as you sing stand by your ManEmmyLou, June and DottieI can feel them right here with meOn the stage where I sing out for them tonightAs she celebrates her 30th year in country music, Lisa Brokop is grateful to still be doing what she loves. It's that winning combination of gratitude, youthful exuberance and seasoned wisdom that inform Brokop's new album Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels? The mesmerizing lead single, 'Come Back Bobbie Gentry,' written by Brokop and her singer/songwriter husband, Paul Jefferson, sets the tone for Brokop's new collection. Buoyed by the Canadian songbird's rich, smoky vocals and insightful writing, the song heralds the return of the award-winning artist. Though it has been nearly a decade since Brokop released an album, she hasn't been resting her laurels. Brokop, who has won three consecutive Independent Female Artist of the Year Awards from the Canadian Country Music Association, has been busy on the road celebrating the talented women who built the country genre with The Legendary Ladies of Country Music show and also paying homage to one of her beloved heroes with The Patsy Cline Project. Her new album is both a celebration of the traditional music that shaped her as an artist and cutting-edge originals that embody her new creative direction. The result is an album that includes Brokop's take on such beloved country classics as Tanya Tucker's 'Delta Dawn,' Jeannie C. Riley's 'Harper Valley P.T.A.' and Cline's 'She's Got You' alongside such finely crafted new songs as 'So Far,' 'The Same,' 'Come Back Bobbie Gentry' and 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?,' a female centric take on the George Jones hit 'Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes.' The latter song took on an added dimension when George Jones and Tammy Wynette's daughter Georgette Jones added her voice. Another special guest Brokop was honored to welcome is Jeannie C. Riley who tags the end of 'Harper Valley P.T.A.,' an iconic country hit penned by the late Tom. T. Hall. 'Love the Hell Out of You,' a co-write with Patricia Conroy, is one of the album's standout songs that show Lisa's emotional intensityWho's Gonna Fill Their Heels? is a testament to Brokop's talent as a vocalist and her gifts as a songwriter. It's the culmination of the experience she's gleaned over the last three decades. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, she was on stage performing with her mother and brother by the time she was seven and at 15 had become a professional musician and had joined a touring band. A year later, she had gone solo and began releasing her own singles. At 19, she landed the female lead in the film Harmony Cats about a young artist pursuing a country music career in Nashville. Art imitated life as the young Canadian moved to Music City and signed to Capitol Records. Over the next three years, she released two critically acclaimed albums, the Canadian-certified Gold record Every Little Girls Dream and the eponymous Lisa Brokop, which spawned hits such as 'Give Me a Ring Sometime,' 'Take That,' 'Before He Kissed Me' and 'She Can't Save Him,' leading to a nomination from the Academy of Country Music for Top New Female Vocalist. She signed with Sony Nashville/Columbia Records in 1998 and further solidified her reputation as one of Nashville's most evocative young vocalists with such singles as 'What's Not to Love,' 'How Do I let Go' and the top 10 hit 'Better Off Broken'. She also gained notice as a songwriter, scoring hits by Terri Clark, Reba McEntire and Pam Tillis.Fueled by her love of music, Brokop has continued recording over the years including the indie album Undeniable, which earned Independent Song of the Year nods for the hits 'Something Undeniable' and 'I'd Like to See You Try.' She also recorded acclaimed albums for Curb/Asylum Records and Ellbea Records. She and her husband Paul also released a duet album, The Jeffersons, in 2011. Throughout the years, the common denominator in her music has always been Brokop's sultry, distinctive voice and the passionate fervor she infuses in every song whether it's a poignant ballad or exuberant up tempo. The promise of those early hits has evolved into a solid career. Brokop has matured and knows who she is as an artist. It's a sweet spot creatively and she's enjoying this chapter in her journey. Brokop is looking forward to sharing the new album with fans and her busy tour schedule will give her plenty of opportunity.Follow Lisa Online:Website: https://www.lisabrokop.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisa.brokopInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabrokop/Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabrokopSpotify: Lisa BrokopApple Music: Lisa Brokop




