Lukas Nelson & POTR Confirm Fall Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson
and his longtime band, POTR, will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Austin's ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Fort Worth's Tannahill's Tavern, San Antonio's The Espee, Fort Lauderdale's Parker Theatre, Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Washington DC's 9:30 Club and Philadelphia's Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for tour itinerary. Additional headline dates to be announced soon.
Tickets for the new shows go on-sale this Friday, August 25 at 10:00am local time. Details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour.
Additionally, the official music video for "All For Winds," a song from Nelson's acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, is debuting today. Lovingly created by his brother, Micah Nelson, the video is filled with illustrations that pay tribute to the beauty and nature of Maui, where Nelson
spends much of his time.
Self-produced by Nelson
and POTR, Sticks and Stones was released last month on 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers and is currently top 5 on the Americana Albums charts.
With the record, Nelson
continues to garner success at radio as his single, "Sticks and Stones," is currently #1 on the Alt Country chart and top 10 on the Americana Singles chart. This follows Nelson's previous single, "More Than Friends
" featuring Lainey Wilson, which reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.
Written solely by Nelson, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power and electricity of the band's live performances.
Of the record, Nelson
reflects, "This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."
Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas
and Hawaii-based Nelson
has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021's A Few Stars Apart. Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, "His best album yet…Nelson's most compact, streamlined, and focused album," while The Tennessean asserted, "a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling."
Additionally, Nelson
co-produced the music for 2018's lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music
and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack
for Visual Media.
LUKAS NELSON & POTR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:
September
15—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival
September
16—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads
September
17—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads
September
18—Columbia, MO—The Blue Note
September
20—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall
September
21—Bloomington, IL—The Castle Theatre
September
24—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass
September
27—Boston, MA—TD Garden*
September
29—New York, NY—Madison Square
Garden*
October 6-8—Gretna, LA—Gretna Heritage Festival
October 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
October 14—Midland, TX—The Tailgate
October 15—San Antonio, TX—The Espee
October 18—Abilene, TX—The Paramount Theatre
October 19—Fort Worth, TX—Tannahill's Tavern
October 20—Katy, TX—Mo's Place
October 24—Little Rock, AR—The Hall
October 25—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall
October 26—Oxford, MS—The Lyric
October 28—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre
October 29—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
October 30—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Landing
November 1—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Parker Theatre
November 2—Fort Myers, FL—The Ranch
November 4—Sanford, FL—Tuffy's
November 7—Birmingham, AL—Iron City
November 8—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
November 9—Asheville, NC—Orange Peel
November 11—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz
November 12—Washington, DC—9:30 Club
November 14—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theatre
November 15—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony
November 16—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl
*supporting Tedeschi Trucks
Band.