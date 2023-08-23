Michelle Williams Joins Ultra Nate On 'Waiting On You' (Frankie Knuckles & Eric Kupper Director's Cut Tribute Mixes)





The pair recorded 'WAITING ON YOU', one of the stand-out tracks on what would be Ultra's 8th studio album, the critically acclaimed 'HERO WORSHIP'.



A decade on, Ultra gifts fans something extra special to celebrate the album's milestone anniversary. Released from her personal vault of previously commercially unreleased music comes a collection of remixes produced by dance floor royalty,



Reworking the original R&B-etched house duet to perfection, Frankie and Eric whip up a set of light, airy, piano-tinged mixes that sound as good today as they did ten years ago. Flawless and absolutely timeless.



"This is such a full circle moment," Ultra says warmly, "realising the Hero Worship album is celebrating a 10 year anniversary this year, and honouring it by releasing this epic remix which features the beautiful and talented



"The remix was blessed by my mentor, big brother and cultural icon,



"It's important for us to continue celebrating the legacy of someone so important to the culture of house & dance music, this gorgeous slice of diva-fied classic house does just that for the generations!"





Still only halfway through 2023, Ultra is on track for one of her most successful years yet. Riding high on the 2022 release of tenth studio album 'ULTRA', soon to be released as a



Exploring the stories and legends behind iconic venues like Manchester's Hacienda, NYC's Danceteria and Paradise Garage, Tokyo's Womb and Berlin's Berghain, Ultra and Paris indulge their shared love of the dance floor. Two of her biggest global hits - FREE, and IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND with



A recent Herve Pagez Summer rework of FREE (LIVE YOUR LIFE) set international dance floors alight, while Tommy Boy Records delivered a goldmine of previously unreleased remixes for IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. With multiple global tour dates, including her own Deep Sugar nights Stateside and countless worldwide Prides and Festivals, Ultra continues to be as essential to dance music today as she ever has been.



Ultra Naté & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ten years ago, legendary singer, songwriter, DJ, producer and now podcast host Ultra Naté stepped into the studio with Destiny's Child member - and GRAMMY Award-winning gospel singer - Michelle Williams.The pair recorded 'WAITING ON YOU', one of the stand-out tracks on what would be Ultra's 8th studio album, the critically acclaimed 'HERO WORSHIP'.A decade on, Ultra gifts fans something extra special to celebrate the album's milestone anniversary. Released from her personal vault of previously commercially unreleased music comes a collection of remixes produced by dance floor royalty, Frankie Knuckles and Eric Kupper, under their Director's Cut alias.Reworking the original R&B-etched house duet to perfection, Frankie and Eric whip up a set of light, airy, piano-tinged mixes that sound as good today as they did ten years ago. Flawless and absolutely timeless."This is such a full circle moment," Ultra says warmly, "realising the Hero Worship album is celebrating a 10 year anniversary this year, and honouring it by releasing this epic remix which features the beautiful and talented Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Big love to Michelle for joining me on this disco adventure!"The remix was blessed by my mentor, big brother and cultural icon, Frankie Knuckles - officially 'The Godfather of House Music', who at the time, was making his way back into remix and production work as 'Director's Cut' along with Eric Kupper. 'Waiting On You' has always been a centrepiece of the Hero Worship album and there's no better time than now, to drop it for Frankie Knuckles Day, coming August 25th."It's important for us to continue celebrating the legacy of someone so important to the culture of house & dance music, this gorgeous slice of diva-fied classic house does just that for the generations!"Still only halfway through 2023, Ultra is on track for one of her most successful years yet. Riding high on the 2022 release of tenth studio album 'ULTRA', soon to be released as a Deluxe package with brand new music, she recently joined forces with Paris Hilton to release one of the most hyped dance music podcasts in recent memory, 'THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST NIGHTCLUBS'.Exploring the stories and legends behind iconic venues like Manchester's Hacienda, NYC's Danceteria and Paradise Garage, Tokyo's Womb and Berlin's Berghain, Ultra and Paris indulge their shared love of the dance floor. Two of her biggest global hits - FREE, and IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND with Amber Jocelyn Enriquez - celebrated quarter century anniversaries.A recent Herve Pagez Summer rework of FREE (LIVE YOUR LIFE) set international dance floors alight, while Tommy Boy Records delivered a goldmine of previously unreleased remixes for IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. With multiple global tour dates, including her own Deep Sugar nights Stateside and countless worldwide Prides and Festivals, Ultra continues to be as essential to dance music today as she ever has been.Ultra Naté & Michelle Williams 'WAITING ON YOU' (Frankie Knuckles & Eric Kupper Director's Cut Tribute Mixes) is out now to stream and download on all DSPs via BluFire / Peace Bisquit.



