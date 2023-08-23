Songwriter Artist Jeb Lipson's Newest Album "Cold As Rain" Recorded At Big Scary Tree Studios





Tracklisting:

1) There's A

2) Last Chance Lullaby 3:19

3) Oklahoma Alone 4:09

4) Rainy Day Love 4:04

5) Inyo County 3:59

6) Into Sand 3:27

7) Waiting To Fall 2:44

8) Farewell Summer 3:14

9) Empty Collar 4:15

10) The Owl And The Dove 3:16

11) The Lying Game 4:00 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Songwriter Artist Jeb Lipson presents his newest album "Cold As Rain" recorded at Jeb's Big Scary Tree Studio in Sunland California. The release contains eleven tracks and features Jeb (guitar/vocals) on his original compositions. His writings continue to hone in on reflections of contemporary life with a bit of a look into the recent past. Track one "There's A Ghost In This Guitar" shares the passage of a used guitar from a career bar room performer whose days are numbered to a young stranger who couldn't afford it. They make a deal the money for the guitar goes to the widow and soon the bar room performer becomes the ghost in the guitar. Track nine "Empty Collar" is certain to reach the heart of every dog lover as Jeb masterfully tells the story of a man and his canine friend having no choice but to say goodbye. "Cold As Rain" is Jeb's 4th full length studio album and will be serviced to radio by Bill Wence Promotions Nashville Tennessee. Ship date to terrestrial radio estimated to be September 1st. Mixing by Scott Peets Knoxville TN with the mastering being handled by Warren Sokol Phoenix AZ. Produced by Jeb Lipson. Learn more at Jeb Lipson - Jeb LipsonTracklisting:1) There's A Ghost In This Guitar 4:422) Last Chance Lullaby 3:193) Oklahoma Alone 4:094) Rainy Day Love 4:045) Inyo County 3:596) Into Sand 3:277) Waiting To Fall 2:448) Farewell Summer 3:149) Empty Collar 4:1510) The Owl And The Dove 3:1611) The Lying Game 4:00



