News
RnB 23/08/2023

Brooklyn Hip-Hop/R&B Duo Suave N Thick To Release 'Long Distance' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up-and-coming American Hip-hop act Suave n Thick are set to release their tasty new single 'Long Distance' on the 25th of August via Suave n Thick LLC. The dynamic duo has previously worked with producers such as Rawsmoov (Juvenile), megaTRONG (MoneyMan) and Strew-B (Soulja Boy), with 'Long Distance' being mixed and mastered by Maxime Morin, who has previously worked with the likes of H.E.R and A$AP Rocky.

Influenced by artists such as 50 Cent, Michael Jackson, Cardo, and Kaytranada, Suave n Thick's shared passion for music developed into a deep desire to create their own sound. Growing up in Brooklyn, essentially one of the Hip Hop capitals of the world, the childhood friends knew they had to create something to contribute to the artistic landscape. What originally started as a hobby developed into a craft the duo have been honing for years, giving off vibes and sounds similar to Blxst, Larry June and G-Eazy.

'Long Distance' is dripping with style and ease. Featuring a delicious funk bass reminiscent of old school g-funk, the beat and flow give off a distinct Nate Dogg and Warren G vibe. The duo effortlessly combines elements of R&B and Hip-Hop to craft a delectable track with solid storytelling and lyricism, focusing on the feelings we all feel when falling for someone, and how that love grows stronger in their absence. It's a song with a little bit of everything for anyone, combining elements of west-coast hip hop with pop for a dash of mainstream sensibility.

Suave n Thick had this to say, "'Long Distance' is a collaborative effort between us and a London based producer, Eclectic. The record utilizes elements of west coast hip hop, contemporary R&B, and even pop to capture the feeling of longing for that special someone as distance makes the heart grow fonder"






