Emmet Cohen Announces New Album Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 Featuring Houston Person

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents.



MAY 23-26 San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Exuding a musical maturity that breaks generational borders, American Pianists Award winner Emmet Cohen released "Just The Way You Are," the first single from Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, his upcoming album with the great master of the tenor saxophone Houston Person. Although not considered a traditional selection in the jazz canon, Person puts any hesitation to rest by bringing his own clear, signature sound to the Billy Joel song.The idea to feature this composition came from Person himself, Cohen recalls. "One of the more astonishing moments for me was when he suggested the tune and proceeded to swing the living daylight out of it." Cohen describes Person as a melodist and poet, likening the 88 year old titan's playing to that of the most masterful vocalists. "It's how Houston draws you into his sound. He could knock you off your feet with the melody alone without even taking a solo, because he said it all in the melody."The record highlights the hyper-collaborative nature of these two bandleaders and their meaningful relationship together. "Most of the ideas for tunes were things that we either came up with together or that he pulled from some area of his life that he thought I might sound good on or bring me joy," says Cohen.Person, with over 75 records as a bandleader alone, has had an extensive career as a performer and producer working alongside Etta Jones, Charles Brown, Ron Carter, Lena Horne, Horace Silver and Cedar Walton. "Houston has a story, a personal relationship with all of these tunes," Cohen says. "To be part of that story is special for me and gives my music and artistry meaning and depth."This latest outing with tenor saxophonist Houston Person marks the fifth volume of Cohen's Master Legacy Series - each installment an exhibition of the intergenerational transfer of the knowledge, history and traditions of jazz. Over the past six years, the project has featured many of the musical legends who have left an indelible mark on jazz music including George Coleman, Benny Golson, Albert "Tootie" Heath, Ron Carter and Jimmy Cobb.Cohen has been lauded not only as a musical genius, but a fervent community builder whose collaborations know virtually no borders. His viral online phenomenon, "Live From Emmet's Place" has featured a vast array of musical icons including Cyrille Aimeé, Christian McBride, Sheila Jordan, Patrick Bartley, Kurt Rosenwinkel and 2023 GRAMMY Best New Artist winner Samara Joy.The series earned Cohen the title of "Live-Stream Producer of the Year" by the 2023 Jazz Journalists Association (JJA) Jazz Awards, as well as "Pianist of the Year."Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents.Tracklisting:1) Why Not?2) Isn't It Romantic?3) If You Could See Me Now4) Just The Way You Are5) I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart6) All My Tomorrows7) Blues Everywhere8) Sunday Kind Of LoveTour Dates:SEP 2 - Mackinac Island, MI - Grand Hotel, Mackinac Jazz FestivalSEP 5-9 - New York, NY - BirdlandSEP 19 - State College, PASEP 23 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens, Wine & Jazz FestivalSEP 24 - Boise, ID - Boise State UniversityOCT 4 - Hollywood, CA - Catalina Bar & GrillOCT 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Outpost Performance SpaceOCT 12 - Lewisburg, PA - Bucknell UniversityOCT 20 - Schenectady, NY - A Place For JazzOCT 27 - Trondheim, Norway - DokkhusetOCT 29 - Warszawa, Poland - JassmineOCT 31 - Warszawa, Poland - JassmineNOV 1 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Band on the WallNOV 2 - London, United Kingdom - Ronnie Scott'sNOV 3 - Macerata, Italy - Teatro Lauro RossiNOV 4 - Padova, Italy - Padova Jazz FestivalNOV 6 - Rorschach, Switzerland - INDUSTRIE36NOV 10 - Lugo, Spain - Círculo das ArtesNOV 11 - Zaragoza, Spain - Auditorio de ZaragozaNOV 18 - West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of MusicJAN 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument MuseumJAN 14-15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto TheatreJAN 18 - Miami, FL - The Jazz CruiseFEB 3 - Denver, CO - Newman Center For The Performing ArtsFEB 8 - Miami, FL - Botti at SeaFEB 24 - Notre Dame, IN - DeBartolo Performing Arts CenterMAR 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kimmel Cultural CampusMAY 19 - Half Moon Bay, CA - Bach Dancing & Dynamite SocietyMAY 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland ParkMAY 23-26 San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center



