Yussef Dayes Releases "The Light" Ft. Bahia Dayes From Upcoming Album 'Black Classical Music'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Yussef Dayes has released a new single, "The Light," from his upcoming debut solo album, Black Classical Music, due September 8 via Brownswood Recordings, Warner Music, and Cashmere Thoughts Recordings and in the US on Nonesuch Records. You can watch a visualizer for the new track - which follows the previously released "Marching Band" featuring Masego, "Tioga Pass" featuring Rocco Palladino, "Rust" featuring Tom Misch, and the title track, a collaboration with Charlie Stacey and Venna - here:



"'The Light' celebrates the birth of my daughter Bahia," says Dayes. "Born in February 2020, just before the whirlwind of Covid, a beautiful light came into my life. 2020 turned out to be one of the most special times in my life. Becoming a father to my beautiful princess Bahia, being able to take time from touring and nurture my family at home was something I'll cherish forever. 'The Light' is a Dayes lullaby song. The sweet harpsichord is a sound that Bahia was captivated by, although it was also a song she fell asleep too. An ode to Stevie Wonder's 'Isn't She Lovely,' I wanted to add Bahia's voice from footage & voice notes I've recorded over the last few years since her birth. Bahia introduces the song and shares her positive affirmations with her mum; something she can't go to sleep without doing now. Thank you to Rocco Palladino on bass, Charlie Stacey on harpsichord and keys, Miles James on guitar and production, recorded by Christoph Skirl at Echo Zoo studios, Rory Cashmere on co-production & Russell Elevado on the beautiful mix. Love."

Yussef Dayes will tour the US following the album's release this fall. You can find details and tickets below and at nonesuch.com/on-tour.

YUSSEF DAYES US TOUR
Nov 16 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17 Royale Boston, MA
Nov 18 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19 Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 21 El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 22 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 24 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 25 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 26 City Winery Nashville, TN
Nov 28 The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 30 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Dec 3 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 4 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Dec 6 Cervantes' Masterpiece Denver, CO
Dec 8 Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
Dec 12 Tipitina's New Orleans, LA
Dec 13 Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Dec 14 Empire Garage Austin, TX
Dec 15 Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Dec 17 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN






