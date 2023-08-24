Yes - YESSINGLES; Single Versions Of The Legendary Band's 12 Biggest Hits Compiled On Vinyl On October 6, 2023





6. "Leave It" - Single Remix New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since its inception in the late 1960s, Yes has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music, carving a path into new and uncharted sonic landscapes. Rhino is introducing a new collection that is the first to feature rare single versions of the band's biggest hits on vinyl.YESSINGLES will be available on October 6 on 140-gram black vinyl and a special splatter-vinyl version at local retailers for $24.98. Pre-order both now. The Promo Radio Edit version of "And You And I (Part One)" is available digitally today. This version has never been available digitally until now.BR>The collection boasts new artwork created exclusively for the album and features 12 songs that have resonated with generations of devoted fans. Yessingles moves chronologically through the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's career, starting in 1971 with the group's first Top 40 hit, "Your Move," and ending in 1984 with its smash, "Leave It." In between, Yessingles touches on the band's different eras, ranging from intricate prog-rock tapestries like "Starship Trooper" and " America " to the unforgettable soundscape of its chart-topping sensation, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart."With a discography spanning over five decades, Yes' influence on rock remains immeasurable, and Yessingles reaffirms the band's status as the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in history.YESSINGLES LP Track Listing:Side One1. "Your Move" - Single Version2. "Starship Trooper: Life Seeker" - Single Version3. "Roundabout" - Single Edit4. " America " - Single Edit5. "And You And I (Part One)" - Promo Radio Edit6. "Soon" - Single EditSide Two1. "Sound Chaser" - Single Edit2. "Wondorous Stories" - Single Version3. "Don't Kill The Whale" - Single Version4. "Into The Lens" - Single Version5. " Owner Of A Lonely Heart " - Single Version6. "Leave It" - Single Remix



