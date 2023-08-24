Soulful Maestro Sid Sriram Announces Highly Anticipated US "All Love No Hate" Tour





The tour "All Love No Hate" will showcase a diverse array of music in South Indian languages, predominantly in Telugu and Thamizh and some Malayalam. Attendees will move and groove, in standing in general admission or reserved seating, to tracks from their beloved South Indian films, as well as exciting new releases like "Aradhya," the enchanting title track of the highly anticipated blockbuster romantic comedy "Kushi." Scheduled for release on



Tour Dates and Venues:















"I am thrilled to embark on a 3-hour musical journey through South Indian Film



Born in Chennai, India, Sid Sriram's musical journey began at an early age, with the influence of his mother, a Carnatic music guru. His upbringing in both Indian and American cultures paved the way for a unique musical expression that effortlessly blends elements of Indian classical music with Western influences like R&B, pop, and electronic genres.



Sid Sriram gained widespread recognition with his debut song "Adiye" from the Tamil film "Kadal" in 2013, setting the stage for a remarkable career in the Indian film industry. His soulful voice and exceptional talent have led him to collaborate with acclaimed Indian Film composers like the legendary musical maestro A.R. Rahman, and Devi Sri Prasad among others, and American indie heavy hitters like Justin Vernon who composed music for artists like Kanye West, Eminem,



As a multiple Filmfare Award winner in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Sid Sriram's accolades serve as a testament to his mesmerizing performances, outstanding vocal prowess and his innate talent having achieved great success at such a young age. Notable among his achievements are the Best Male Playback Singer award in 2016 for the soul-stirring "Ennodu Nee Irundhaal" from "I," and the Best Playback Singer accolade in 2019 for the heartwarming track "Hey Penne" from "Pyaar Prema Kaadhal" in the Tamil Film Industry. In the Telugu film industry, he was recognized as the Best Playback Singer in 2019 for the chart-topping hit "Inkem Inkem Kavaali" from "Geetha Govindam," and most recently, earned the 2022 Best Playback Singer award for the captivating song "Srivalli" from "Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1."

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting https://www.sidsriramtourusa.com/



Sid Sriram is an Indian-American singer, songwriter, and composer, known for his soul-stirring melodies and unique fusion of Indian classical and Western music influences. Born in Chennai, India, and raised in the United States, Sid's musical journey began at an early age, nurtured by his mother, a Carnatic vocalist. His multicultural upbringing has shaped his exceptional musical style, seamlessly blending elements of Indian classical, R&B, pop, and electronic genres.



With a string of chart-topping hits in the Indian film industry, including multiple Filmfare Award-winning tracks, Sid Sriram has earned a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Collaborating with legendary composers like A.R. Rahman, he continues to push artistic boundaries, captivating audiences with his emotive performances and captivating stage presence. Sid's music serves as a powerful medium to connect hearts, inspire change, and spread love. As a soulful maestro and visionary artist, Sid Sriram continues to enchant and elevate the music world with his indelible talent.



