Classical 24/08/2023

Il Divo - A New Day Holiday Tour Comes To bergenPAC This December

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) bergenPAC will present Il Divo - A New Day Holiday tour on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Il Divo's A New Day Holiday Tour will feature the multinational group performing holiday classics, like "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and more, in addition to songs from their vast catalog.

Singing in English, Spanish and Italian, IL DIVO, with members Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastian Izambard (tenor) of France and David Miller (tenor), also announce a new addition to their group, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. After the untimely passing of original member Carlos Marin in 2021 from COVID-19, Labrie had been a featured guest on their "Greatest Hits Tour," and now has become the group's fourth member.

IL DIVO is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history since they first banded together in 2004. With more than 30 million albums sold, 160 Gold and Platinum albums in 33 countries, to their credit, Il Divo was the first Classical Crossover artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.






