Chat Pile Announce Additional Tour Dates For Fall





Between a dying planet, ever-increasing socio-economic disparity, and a general quality of life in a tailspin, one can't help but muster a chuckle at this self-destructive dumpster fire of reality. It's self-parody in its bleakest form and within that nihilism something undeniably alluring that four slacker okies would channel into a sound that has captivated the underground and beyond.



Last year, Chat Pile released their critically acclaimed debut full-length God's Country. The time since has been nothing short of a whirlwind; Chat Pile received countless year-end accolades, scored a film, played highly coveted sets at this year's Roadburn, Caterwaul, Oblivion



Chat Pile comments, "We told everyone for the longest time that you'd probably never see Chat Pile on the road for any extended period of time. Well, turns out we had no idea what we were talking about. Sometimes miracles do happen, and sometimes they're kind of low-rent and inconsequential. We're looking forward to hanging out with our friends in Nerver, as well as the other extremely cool bands joining us on this run."



Formed in 2019, Chat Pile have made a profound impression since their start. Comprised of Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and



In the last year alone, they scored the Tenkiller motion picture soundtrack, released a split E.P. with their friends in Nerver, and now continue their upward trajectory with this headline tour. See Chat Pile on the road and look for news as they continue to work on LP2.



Chat Pile, on tour:































October 1 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

November 2 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre !

November 3 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge !

November 5 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile !

November 6 Portland, OR - Star Theater !

November 8 San Francisco, CA - Great American

November 9 Los Angeles, CA - Substance Festival

November 10 Phoenix, AZ -

November 12 Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

November 14 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ?

November 15 Chicago, IL - Vic Theater ?

November 17 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

November 18 Columbia, MO - Rose

^ w/ Nerver, The Holy

+ w/ 100 Gecs

* w/ Nerver, Intercourse

% w/ Nerver,

$ w/ Nerver

# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell

= w/ Nerver, Meth

~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere

! w/ Agriculture

? w/ Baroness

& w/ Nightosphere. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Like the towering mounds of toxic waste from which it gets its namesake, the music of Oklahoma City noise rock quartet Chat Pile is a suffocating, grotesque embodiment of the existential anguish that has defined the 21st Century.Between a dying planet, ever-increasing socio-economic disparity, and a general quality of life in a tailspin, one can't help but muster a chuckle at this self-destructive dumpster fire of reality. It's self-parody in its bleakest form and within that nihilism something undeniably alluring that four slacker okies would channel into a sound that has captivated the underground and beyond.Last year, Chat Pile released their critically acclaimed debut full-length God's Country. The time since has been nothing short of a whirlwind; Chat Pile received countless year-end accolades, scored a film, played highly coveted sets at this year's Roadburn, Caterwaul, Oblivion Access and ArctanGent festivals, and now have announced additional headline tour dates and support shows for Baroness to close out 2023. Dates and details can be found below and tickets are available (west coast show tickets available Friday, 8/25).Chat Pile comments, "We told everyone for the longest time that you'd probably never see Chat Pile on the road for any extended period of time. Well, turns out we had no idea what we were talking about. Sometimes miracles do happen, and sometimes they're kind of low-rent and inconsequential. We're looking forward to hanging out with our friends in Nerver, as well as the other extremely cool bands joining us on this run."Formed in 2019, Chat Pile have made a profound impression since their start. Comprised of Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet released two E.P.'s followed by the benchmark God's Country LP in their first three years as a band.In the last year alone, they scored the Tenkiller motion picture soundtrack, released a split E.P. with their friends in Nerver, and now continue their upward trajectory with this headline tour. See Chat Pile on the road and look for news as they continue to work on LP2.Chat Pile, on tour: September 12 Nashville, TN @ The End ^ September 13 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall ^ September 14 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns + September 15 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^ September 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts * September 17 Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar * September 18 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair * September 20 New York, NY @ LPR % September 22 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz $ September 23 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace $ September 25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village # September 26 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village = September 27 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater ~ September 29 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ~ September 30 Kansas City, MO @ The Bottleneck ~October 1 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~November 2 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre !November 3 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge !November 5 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile !November 6 Portland, OR - Star Theater !November 8 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall !November 9 Los Angeles, CA - Substance FestivalNovember 10 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge !November 12 Colorado Springs, CO - VulturesNovember 14 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ?November 15 Chicago, IL - Vic Theater ?November 17 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's Oasis November 18 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall &^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir+ w/ 100 Gecs* w/ Nerver, Intercourse% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard$ w/ Nerver# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell= w/ Nerver, Meth~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere! w/ Agriculture? w/ Baroness& w/ Nightosphere.



