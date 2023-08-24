Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/08/2023

Soda Blonde Release Cinematic New Single 'Midnight Show', Taken From Their Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album 'Dream Big', Out September 8, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Dream Big", the second studio album from Irish band Soda Blonde, is far more than a collection of catchy and cathartic pop songs; it's a mantra - a mission statement from four lifelong friends. It's their promise to themselves, and a message to all who come along for the ride: A reminder that life is precious, fragile, and fleeting, so we might as well dream big and hold nothing back. Epic in size and intimate in scope, "Dream Big" holds a microscope in one hand and a mirror in the other as our innermost thoughts and feelings get a soundtrack of their very own.

Following two successful introductory EPs (2019's "Terrible Hands" and 2020's "Isolation Content"), they released their debut album, "Small Talk", in 2021. The LP was subsequently nominated for RTÉ's Choice Music Prize for Album of the Year and received rave reviews from Paste Magazine, Atwood Magazine, and The Irish Times, who called it "a record so articulate and expressive that its title has to be a wry in-joke."

Soda Blonde have grown tremendously in the two years since their debut, and it shows. Whereas "Small Talk" was an anxiety-fuelled coming-of-age record about navigating their twenties, "Dream Big" is a mature awakening to the world at large; one that dives deeper and hits harder than its predecessor.

The band set the tone on album opener "Midnight Show," a stunningly cinematic power ballad weighing disillusionment with the music industry on one hand, and the unapologetic pursuit of one's desires on the other. The new single, which Atwood Magazine premiered, has also already been picking up airplay from BBC 6 Music's Deb Grant & Tom Ravenscroft and been added to the Amazing Radio A-List. This follows a plethora of love for previous single "Bad Machine" from the likes of Wonderland, Nialler 9 & Record Of The Day.






