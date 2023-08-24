Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Entertainment & Educational Experience Weekend - The Annual SWRFA Conference

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dalis Allen, Executive Director, Southwest Regional Folk Alliance announced today that their Austin Texas based conference begins on September 27th and runs through October 1st this year. This year's event is an invitation to multiple genres, any musician or singer that would like to possibly perform and attend the informative panel sessions. A current list of official showcase artists can be found on the SWRFA website. Ms. Allen shared, "We are a non-profit organization whose mission is to build and strengthen the music community.
Each year we present a conference which connects artists, presenters, radio DJs, and fans alike. SWRFA's region covers Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Mexico but all are welcome even outside our region." Noted radio show host Tom Tranchilla (Songwriter's Studio) comments, "I have been attending Southwest Regional Folk Alliance for many years and find the conference to be not only a great place to network with like-minded music loving folks but a place to gain life-long friends from around the country. To learn more: Southwest Regional Folk Alliance (swfolkalliance.org)

While at SWRFA Sue Young wrote a song about being a school teacher. When it comes to today's America she hits the nail right on the head. Come hone your skills too and enjoy the camaraderie of dozens just like yourself.
For the sake of the song - we nurture and empower the music community. Our annual conference brings together artists, venue operators, agents, managers, radio hosts and music lovers in Austin Texas every September. The conference features open mics, official showcases and in room showcases, seminars and panels and the chance to form wonderful new relationships and renew old ones. We would love to have you join us in 2023.
More info https://www.swfolkalliance.org






