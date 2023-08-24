Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 24/08/2023

Soul Legend Alexander O'Neal Releases Gorgeous New Single 'Love Finds A Way'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alexander O'Neal really doesn't need any introduction other than 'Soul Legend' and we are proud to present his stunning new single 'Love Finds A Way'.
Written along with long time collaborators, Alexander and JV Johnston of Manchester's 'Mamma Freedom' and featuring the band themselves, the track is a nod to the feel of classic 70's Soul and the uplifting light and emotional power of Gospel which fuses O'Neal's now wonderfully weathered, velvet toned voice with producer Alexander Johnston's 'Retro-Sonic' production.

The track is taken from his forthcoming, long awaited new album 'Testament' coming in 2024.
Written by Johnston / Johnston / O'Neal Produced by Alexander Johnston at The Grand Northern Recording Studio, Manchester

Alexander O'Neal - Lead Vocals
Alexander Johnston - Keys, BVs, Production, Mixer
JV Johnston - Keys Backing Vocals
Christopher J Calcott - Guitars / Lead
Robert Marsh - Flugel Horn
Dan Hudson - Drums
Chris Rogers - Bass
Seren Devismes - Backing Vocals
Kristin Hoesin - Backing Vocals






