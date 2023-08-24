Soul Legend Alexander O'Neal Releases Gorgeous New Single 'Love Finds A Way'!



Written along with long time collaborators,



The track is taken from his forthcoming, long awaited new album 'Testament' coming in 2024.

Written by Johnston / Johnston / O'Neal Produced by







JV Johnston - Keys Backing Vocals



Robert Marsh - Flugel Horn

Dan Hudson - Drums

Chris Rogers - Bass

Seren Devismes - Backing Vocals

Kristin Hoesin - Backing Vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alexander O'Neal really doesn't need any introduction other than 'Soul Legend' and we are proud to present his stunning new single 'Love Finds A Way'.Written along with long time collaborators, Alexander and JV Johnston of Manchester's 'Mamma Freedom' and featuring the band themselves, the track is a nod to the feel of classic 70's Soul and the uplifting light and emotional power of Gospel which fuses O'Neal's now wonderfully weathered, velvet toned voice with producer Alexander Johnston's 'Retro-Sonic' production.The track is taken from his forthcoming, long awaited new album 'Testament' coming in 2024.Written by Johnston / Johnston / O'Neal Produced by Alexander Johnston at The Grand Northern Recording Studio, Manchester Alexander O'Neal - Lead Vocals Alexander Johnston - Keys, BVs, Production, MixerJV Johnston - Keys Backing Vocals Christopher J Calcott - Guitars / LeadRobert Marsh - Flugel HornDan Hudson - DrumsChris Rogers - BassSeren Devismes - Backing VocalsKristin Hoesin - Backing Vocals



