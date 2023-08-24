Repulsive Woman Will Release 'The Even Hand' On August 25, 2023



4.137 Pages New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Repulsive Woman's sophomore EP, The Even Hand, is set to be released August 25th as a limited run of cassette tapes.Repulsive Woman began as a side-project in 2015 for Millie Lovelock, one half of much-loved Dunedin, New Zealand alt-indie two-piece, Astro Children.In 2019, Lovelock released Relief, her debut album as Repulsive Woman - recorded and produced by Adelaide Dunn (Milpool). 'Rough Around the Edges,' Lovelock's debut single, charted on the New Zealand Hot 20 in 2019 and, in 2020, Relief was awarded Best Independent Debut at the Taite Music Awards.Lovelock has performed at the Red Bull Music Festival in Berlin (2018) alongside Kate NV. She is also a co-writer on six tracks on Various Assets, a compilation produced as part of the Red Bull Music Academy in Berlin, 2018, and has previously worked with Susan Rogers (Prince, Barenaked Ladies) as part of the APRA/AMCOS Songhubs Sphere project.Lovelock is currently a President's Doctoral Scholar at the University of Manchester, UK.Track Listing:1. No Flowers2. If This Is Bright3. Bird Boned4.137 Pages



