Melodic Techno Master Hevi Levi Shares 'Expecto Patronum' Single Out August 25, 2023





He's received international support from publications such as Mixmag Brasil, Mixmag Caribbean, Techno Mood, Electronic Groove, Only Techno, Vicious Magazine, House



Furthermore, HEVI LEVI was a resident DJ for Manchester United Football Club and was selected for the Top 10 Best DJs by RedBull



Hevi Levi's production style is recognizable because of its highly energetic basslines and melodic layers. The producer melds the dark modes of Techno with the danceability of House music. 'Expecto Patronum' is just that. Premiering on Deep House Sweden, its deep, bouncey bass takes center stage, while a rolling arpeggio maintains the rhythm and drive of the track. Exasperated by a brassy lead which adds grit and character to the song, there is a myriad of bell and choir sounds that give an incredibly atmospheric feel in the breakdown. It makes the track epic, as it builds to its final crescendo in the main drop, thrusting the listener into a hypnotic trance and reinforcing the elements we had heard earlier in the track.

Speaking about his music, Hevi Levi had this to say: "I'm not doing what I do because I love music, i'm doing it because I love how my music makes people feel".



For each upcoming release, Hevi Levi will also be partnering with artist Nora Solomon who will create a mesmerizing painting on a large canvas while listening to each track. The entire creative process will be documented and transformed into a captivating music video, with the final painting being used as the actual track's artwork. There will also be an exhibition for the collection which will be hosted in a renowned gallery (to be announced) where the public will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the audio-visual experience. Paintings and songs will share the same title, forging a direct connection between the visual and auditory components of the project. Furthermore, the paintings' pricing will be determined by the number of streams each track receives in a 1 stream per US dollar ratio.



Nora Solomon had this to say: "It is an honour to collaborate with such a magnificent and talented music producer as Hevi Levi, who I believe will reach incredible heights. I highly appreciate being a part of this project, especially since I am new to this style of music and ready to listen, learn and most importantly FEEL. Our lives are comprised of feelings, which are not always visible to the outer world, and I find it a great advantage to be able to create through music and art. What better way is there than making two worlds collide?



DARING, ELECTRIC, FEARLESS. These are just some of the words that come to mind when describing Nora's paintings. Born in 1983 to Russian Jewish parents and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Nora has always been drawn to fashion and dreamt of becoming a fashion designer from a young age. At the age of 19, she was accepted to the Design School of Antwerp. However, shortly after, her family relocated to Barcelona, Spain, where she decided to pursue her studies in Business and Economics, graduating with a BA. At that stage art had just become a hobby. When she was 33 she suffered a severe stroke, exactly 2 weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Joelle. It was during this tumultuous time in her life when her creativity took a sharp turn leading to a re-birth in many ways, including her artistry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HEVI LEVI is an Electronic music DJ and producer from Tel Aviv, Israel. The founder of his own record label, Joy Group, he has played in underground clubs and at some of the biggest music festivals around the world, namely Tomorrowland, Laundry Day, Escape, Sensation, Space, Futurami, IT, Ministry Of Sound, ADE, Pacha and many more.He's received international support from publications such as Mixmag Brasil, Mixmag Caribbean, Techno Mood, Electronic Groove, Only Techno, Vicious Magazine, House Music With Love, T.H.E Music Essentials, We Rave You, and EDM Nations to name a handful. His music has also aired on Ibiza Sonica Radio and Miami Encode Radio, and he has received support from BBC Radio 6's Nemone sitting in for Mary Anne Hobbs for his track 'My Oasis'.Furthermore, HEVI LEVI was a resident DJ for Manchester United Football Club and was selected for the Top 10 Best DJs by RedBull Music Academy. All of his latest tracks reached the top of Beatport and Apple Music charts and have been played by famous DJs across the globe. Influenced by greats like Faithless, Depeche Mode, and Rüfüs Du Sol, his music shares sounds and aspects of Kevin de Vries, ARTBAT, and Saint Vie.Hevi Levi's production style is recognizable because of its highly energetic basslines and melodic layers. The producer melds the dark modes of Techno with the danceability of House music. 'Expecto Patronum' is just that. Premiering on Deep House Sweden, its deep, bouncey bass takes center stage, while a rolling arpeggio maintains the rhythm and drive of the track. Exasperated by a brassy lead which adds grit and character to the song, there is a myriad of bell and choir sounds that give an incredibly atmospheric feel in the breakdown. It makes the track epic, as it builds to its final crescendo in the main drop, thrusting the listener into a hypnotic trance and reinforcing the elements we had heard earlier in the track.Speaking about his music, Hevi Levi had this to say: "I'm not doing what I do because I love music, i'm doing it because I love how my music makes people feel".For each upcoming release, Hevi Levi will also be partnering with artist Nora Solomon who will create a mesmerizing painting on a large canvas while listening to each track. The entire creative process will be documented and transformed into a captivating music video, with the final painting being used as the actual track's artwork. There will also be an exhibition for the collection which will be hosted in a renowned gallery (to be announced) where the public will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the audio-visual experience. Paintings and songs will share the same title, forging a direct connection between the visual and auditory components of the project. Furthermore, the paintings' pricing will be determined by the number of streams each track receives in a 1 stream per US dollar ratio.Nora Solomon had this to say: "It is an honour to collaborate with such a magnificent and talented music producer as Hevi Levi, who I believe will reach incredible heights. I highly appreciate being a part of this project, especially since I am new to this style of music and ready to listen, learn and most importantly FEEL. Our lives are comprised of feelings, which are not always visible to the outer world, and I find it a great advantage to be able to create through music and art. What better way is there than making two worlds collide?DARING, ELECTRIC, FEARLESS. These are just some of the words that come to mind when describing Nora's paintings. Born in 1983 to Russian Jewish parents and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Nora has always been drawn to fashion and dreamt of becoming a fashion designer from a young age. At the age of 19, she was accepted to the Design School of Antwerp. However, shortly after, her family relocated to Barcelona, Spain, where she decided to pursue her studies in Business and Economics, graduating with a BA. At that stage art had just become a hobby. When she was 33 she suffered a severe stroke, exactly 2 weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Joelle. It was during this tumultuous time in her life when her creativity took a sharp turn leading to a re-birth in many ways, including her artistry.



