NYC's Alternative-Indie Artist 'Subway Rat' Releases Debut Album 'Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors'

instagram.com/subwayratmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Yorkian underground indie alternative artist 'Subway Rat', born David Polanco, releases his highly-anticipated debut album 'Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors'. Pulling from a variety of musical influences, the lead single Rendezvous is a genre-defying, whirlwind track, mixing what Polanco calls "NJ pop storytelling over NY alternative beats".The lead single 'Rendezvous' exemplifies Subway Rat's unique musical sound; calling back to 2000s indie influences such as The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem, his music sounds comfortingly familiar yet uncannily new. Mastered by Grammy-winning, multi-platinum sound engineers at Lounge Studios, New York, over the course of just three sessions. Subway Rat's recording style sees him usually use the first take calling this method 'alt rock freestyles'. 'Rendezvous' combines hip-hop style drums, classic alternative guitar licks and powerful vocals. 'Subway Rat' states that the single is "[...] about a breakup, it's about a girl, it's about love. But it's also about dancing, laughing, and crying..."Highly eloquent in his songwriting, Subway Rat took inspiration from his own personal experiences and self-discovery while writing the single, examining the confusing nature of being both sad and in love, happy and heartbroken, documenting what he describes as a 'timeless time' in his life. Being the first song he ever wrote, Subway Rat states that 'Rendezvous' may be the 'signature' work of his life and an important highlight in his career as an artist. He weaves elements of alt-rock and indie-pop stylings throughout the track to create compelling compositions individual to his work.Still relatively new to the scene, Subway Rat has already received radio plays across the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and more. Now, ahead of his debut album, Subway Rat looks to capitalise on his blossoming popularity, ready to make his mark in the New York and indie rock music scenetwitter.com/subwayratmusicinstagram.com/subwayratmusic



