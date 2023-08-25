Yungblud Drops Deeply Personal New Single "Hated"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yungblud continues a new era with latest single "Hated." Listen @Top40-Charts.com!

"Hated" is undoubtedly Yungblud's most lyrically poignant and personal offering to date.

The lyrics themselves serve as the most apt and raw presentation of the track's meaning.



Yungblud also shares the striking and powerful music video that channels the poignant lyrical content:

Alright kid, how's life? 'bout time that we spoke,

Let's talk about the day when you were seven years old,

The doctor took your little dick out, put it straight down his throat,

You never said a word to anybody, no one was told,

Your mum was in the same room she was dying to know,

Why when the curtain opened up you were white as a ghost.

She's probably finding out now in the line to your show,

Why you'll never trust a guy in a tie and a coat.



But you don't want to do what your daddy did,

Bury it deep down keep it under your skin,

So you put pen and paper, made a verse of it,

And you murdered it,

And the chorus went,



You gotta kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be,

You gotta hit rock bottom to live through all the shit nobody believes,

You're gonna hurt some people,

But first some people will thirst on watching you bleed,

And that's when you know that you made it,

You made it,

When you're hated.



Fast forward and before you, know the albums out

Crowds loud sold-out shows,

But right now as far as popular opinion goes,

You're a posh, queer-baiting, indulgent arsehole,

Spits beer on the kids while infecting their earholes,

Mate that's why you've been sent here to fuck with the fearful,

Tits out, fuck boys in the back of the vehicle

Tracksuits, lipstick got the Catholics tearful.



Alright, you thought that was it?

Nah, don't get cocky we haven't even started yet,

You go back and forth from your North American tour,

Your sister can't even look at you, she won't open the door,

The story you told was only partially yours,

You outed her in a magazine,

Who the fuck do you think you are?

You forgot your family listens to the radio in the car,

You're trying to be authentic but you're taking it too far,

You're messed up in the head, you fucked up with your friends, your family's upset,

Don't call them, you forget,

You say "I'm Sorry Jem, things are pretty crazy right now",

She says, "I love you Dom, but I fucking hate you right now".



You gotta kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be,

You gotta hit rock bottom to live through all the shit nobody believes,

You're gonna hurt some people,

But first some people will thirst on watching you bleed,

And that's when you know that you made it

You made it,

When you're hated,



If this song has brought up difficult emotions for you or has triggered memories, the American Society for the Positive Care of Children is available as a resource, providing a safe space to find support. American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) is a lifeline for anyone seeking guidance, healing, and empowerment, and are dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse and fostering a world where every child can thrive, free from harm. For immediate assistance go to https://americanspcc.org/need-help/



American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) was formed in 2011 as a first-of-its-kind 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated solely to the prevention of child maltreatment and raising awareness of the lifelong impacts of adverse childhood experiences. Their Parenting Resource Center serves close to 1,000,000 families annually, providing parents with the skills, tools, and educational resources that build their confidence and capacity as caregivers.



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. YUNGBLUD's breakneck voyage through the alt cosmos continues, with 'Lowlife' marking a fresh new era - visually, sonically and creatively - for the artist who has undeniably become the voice of Gen-Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Recent single 'Lowlife' is perhaps YUNGBLUD's most honest creation to date. Delivered with fervour and passion, it is an energetic, rebellious and turbo-charged anthem, fusing hard-edge melodies, heavy basslines and raw, vulnerable lyrics. It marks the beginning of a sonic and creative shift that sees YUNGBLUD return to his alternative roots while also taking creative risks with quirky yet detailed production, and considered instrumentation that simultaneously feels both new and nostalgic. The single was teased ahead of release when YUNGBLUD sent hand-written notes to fans' letterboxes around the world, detailing locations in London, LA and Germany, where blacked-out cars emblazoned with the single title popped up, attracting masses of fans who gathered in their thousands to experience the single for the first time. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.



