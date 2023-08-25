Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 25/08/2023

Molly Burman Releases New EP 'Worlds Within Worlds'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gen Z singer and songwriter Molly Burman has released Worlds Within Worlds, her second EP since her 2021 release Fool Me With Flattery. With the release of singles 'Beautiful People' and 'Potential' earlier this summer, Worlds Within Worlds brings an intimate insight into the world according to Molly, exploring the experiences that have made the 22-year-old musician who she is now.

Journeying through love, sexuality and a whole rollercoaster of emotions, the EP is a neatly wrapped package of highly compelling and exceptionally relatable songs, sure to tug at the heartstrings and make you get up and dance in equal measure.

On the EP, Molly Burman said: "Worlds Within Worlds is a deeper look into me and the stories that have made me the woman that I am today. The songs on this EP explore my sexuality, mental health, breakups and an overwhelming amount of emotions. The name comes from the idea that everyone has their own world that revolves around them, there are millions of worlds on this planet. Each song on this EP is its own little planet in the universe of MollyLand."

Molly Burman is part of Loud LDN, an all-female and non-binary collective (members include Piri, Venbee, SOFY) that is working towards more inclusivity in the drum and bass, pop and R&B genres. What started as a group chat of a few London artists has now become a safe community for sharing experiences and collaborating on new music, with regular showcases in venues around London.

On the EP so far, Molly Burman has received plaudits from leading tastemakers including The Line of Best Fit, DIY, DORK, BBC Radio 6 Music, Gigwise and more.

Molly Burman is hosting a sold-out EP launch event in partnership with Lounges.tv and Gigwise taking place at The Forge at The Lower Third, Soho, on 5th September. The evening will feature a Q&A with Molly and performance of the EP, plus Loud LDN DJs and sets from Lucy Tun and Izzi. Tickets can be purchased to watch the show live-streamed and on demand via Lounges.tv.

Upcoming live shows:
26th Aug - Climate Live Bus Stage - Leeds Festival
5th Sept - The Forge at The Lower Third, Soho, London
1st Oct - FEMMESTIVAL - Signature Brew, Blackhorse Road, London

Molly's music deals with the unfiltered expression of emotion. Her goal is to make relatable music, and help people feel as though they are less alone. She writes about unrequited love, unwanted attention and everything in between.
Molly Burman wrote her first song at the age of six, growing up in a musical household with a number of influences from punk, to jazz, and everything in between. At just 22, Molly has already written an incredible catalogue of songs and is now ready to share her music with the world at large.






