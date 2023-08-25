Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/08/2023

Ed Sheeran To Release New Album 'Autumn Variations' In September 2023

Ed Sheeran To Release New Album 'Autumn Variations' In September 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ed Sheeran will release a new album, "Autumn Variations," set to be released on September 29 via Gingerbread Man Records.
The Aaron Dessner-produced new album is set to arrive on the heels of Sheeran wrapping the record-breaking North American leg of his sold-out "+ - = ÷ X (Mathematics) Tour."
"Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded."

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend's different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."
"My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed 'Enigma Variations', where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

AUTUMN VARIATIONS Tracklist:
1. Magical
2. England
3. Amazing
4. Plastic Bag
5. Blue
6. American Town
7. That's On Me
8. Page
9. Midnight
10. Spring
11. Punchline
12. When Will I Be Alright
13. The Day I Was Born
14. Head > Heels

Ed Sheeran "+ - = ÷ x TOUR" NORTH AMERICA 2022:

August:
25 - Seattle, WA
26 - Seattle, WA

September:
1 - Vancouver, BC
2 - Vancouver, BC
9 - Las Vegas, NV
15 - Oakland, CA
16 - Santa Clara, CA
22 - Los Angeles, CA
23 - Inglewood, CA






