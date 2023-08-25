Feist Releases Stunning Video "Of Womankind"





"Multitudes leaves listeners feeling like they have something to learn from Feist, who is becoming a prophet of her generation." - 9/10, The Line Of Best Fit New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Feist has today unveiled a video for "Of Womankind", a track from her new album Multitudes, using footage filmed during her current Multitudes World Tour which reaches Europe later this week. Fresh off the summer festival circuit and headlining shows across North America, the European dates includes Feist's first UK shows in six years, at London's Roundhouse on September 9th and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse on September 11th.This video was stitched together from footage of the Multitudes Tour of the North America this May. Shot by Colby Richardson, Sara Melvin and Julia Hendrickson, edited by Julia Hendrickson and produced by Sara Melvin. On the song Feist describes, "'Of Womankind' was written in that outer eyes closed/ inner eyes open mind state that songs sometimes arrive through and came in a heap late one night. In the morning I listened as if someone else had left it on my 8-track and it seemed to me that it was a cross-generational conversation." Feist expands, "I felt it to be what people who have been around doing life for a while might have to tell people who are lighter on their feet, fresher on their journey. Like where to exercise caution, when to look up and try to fathom the system you operate within and reach for who can help you there. A nudge to not to isolate too hard, to murmurate!"Continuing, "And in parallel, what someone unfettered by the fatigue of experience might have to tell about living from a newness unburdened by obligation to memory…. 18-year-olds and 80-year-old deciding to be equals, with natural and necessary mettle on both sides. Maybe this rose out of my subconscious in the wee hours because I have a little girl, and her very existence slides me deeper down the timeline. And so I think about what to keep carrying and what to let go for this next leg of the journey."Concluding, Feist exclaims, "The word Womankind felt like an open hand, like a simple antidote to the baked-in assumption that the umbrella we all belong under is mankind's umbrella. To just call the umbrella something else and see what it feels like to be ourselves in a new light."Multitudes was the first live show to be designed with 360-degree immersive sound incorporated into the production. The album was also recorded with immersive sound designed into its production - in pristine audiophile grade Dolby ATMOS - by multi-Grammy nominated producer-engineer Robbie Lackritz.On the tour Feist says, "After a springtime of zigzagging the East Coast with intermittent blasts of festivals in between lake swimming and bonfires all summer, we'll be crossing the Atlantic for a run in the Fall. Please come and surround me in the round - and I'll surround you with an array of speakers."FEIST MULTITUDES EU & UK DATES:AUGUST 26 STOCKHOLM CIRCUSAUGUST 27 OSLO ROCKERFELLERAUGUST 28 COPENHAGEN VEGAAUGUST 30 BERLIN VERTI MUSIC HALLAUGUST 31 VIENNA GASOMETERSEPTEMBER 2 ZURICH THEATER SPEKTAKELSEPTEMBER 3 ZURICH THEATER SPEKTAKELSEPTEMBER 4 COLOGNE E-WORKSEPTEMBER 6 DUBLIN NATIONAL STADIUMSEPTEMBER 7 CORK SFSHSEPTEMBER 9 LONDON ROUNDHOUSESEPTEMBER 11 MANCHESTER O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSESEPTEMBER 13 UTRECHT TIVOLI VREDENBERGSEPTEMBER 14 BRUSSELS ANCIENNE BELGIQUESEPTEMBER 15 PARIS ELYSÉE MONTMARTRESEPTEMBER 18 LYON LE TRANSBORDEURSEPTEMBER 19 BARCELONA RAZZMATAZZSEPTEMBER 21 LISBON COLISEU DE LISBOALargely written and workshopped during an intensely communal experimental show of the same name through 2021 and 2022, the songs on Multitudes developed in parallel with and were deeply influenced by the mutuality of the unconventional experience. The Multitudes live production, developed by Feist with legendary designer Rob Sinclair (David Byrne's American Utopia, Peter Gabriel, Tame Impala) involves a subtle disarming of normalized conventions between performer and observer.Recorded in a bespoke residential studio in the California Redwoods, Multitudes was produced by Feist with longtime collaborators Robbie Lackritz (The Weather Station, Bahamas, Robbie Robertson) and Mocky (Jamie Lidell, Vulfpeck, Kelela), with additional production by Blake Mills (Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Perfume Genius) on "Borrow Trouble", "I Took All My Rings Off", "Of Womankind", and "Become the Earth".Praise for Multitudes:"Like Nick Drake on 'Pink Moon' or Joni Mitchell on 'Blue' Feist draws her listeners in so closely that even the smallest gesture carries an unexpected weight." -9/10 Album Of The Month, Uncut""First (album) in six years from Leslie Feist might just be her best" - **** Mojo"Multitudes leaves listeners feeling like they have something to learn from Feist, who is becoming a prophet of her generation." - 9/10, The Line Of Best Fit



