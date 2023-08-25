Chance The Rapper Took Over Chicago For Acid Rap's 10 Year Anniversary With Sold Out Concert At United Center





2023 is an exciting year for Chance as he celebrates Acid Rap's 10-year anniversary and also prepares to release his next body of work, Star Line Gallery. The project sees Chance intertwine the worlds of art, music, and cinematography through a series of interdisciplinary works in collaboration with fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper took the stage last night at the United Center for a monumental sold-out hometown show, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap. The event drew thousands of excited fans, turning the arena into a celebration of music, memories, and milestones. Chance plans to bring the same exhilarating energy to the forthcoming anniversary shows at NYC's Barclays Center (August 26) and LA's Kia Forum (September 21). Marking a decade since its release, Acid Rap has become a cultural touchstone and a defining project in Chance's career. The mixtape's blend of introspective lyrics, inventive production, and a distinct Chicago sound left an indelible mark on the music industry, with it still remaining the face of independent hip hop.The United Center show was a visual and auditory feast, featuring a meticulously crafted setlist that traversed the musical journey of Acid Rap. Chance the Rapper, known for his high-energy performances and signature style, delivered a captivating show that transcended mere entertainment. The stage design, light displays, and dynamic choreography served as a fitting backdrop to the mixtape's thought-provoking and emotion-laden tracks. Other special guests included Vic Mensa, Twista, Noname, Saba, Oreo, Mello Buckzz, King Louie, D Low, the South Shore Drill Team, Goon Squad, Benny the Bull, and Tommy Hawk (The Blackhawks mascot).Chance and Acid Rap have taken over Chicago this week, as Chance celebrates the landmark recording throughout his hometown. The festivities kicked off with a scavenger hunt across the city, where fans headed to some of Chance's favorite indie stores (View his spots here) for an opportunity to obtain tickets to the sold-out United Center show. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Chance stopped by the Apple Michigan Avenue store for a sit-down conversation with Apple Music's Ebro Darden to discuss Acid Rap and 50 years of hip-hop. On Friday and Saturday, Willis Tower changed their lights at sunset to represent Acid Rap's quintessential purple and pink colors. This week Chance also launched The Chance Store, a special retail pop-up at WNDR Museum Chicago. Running until today (August 20), fans headed to The Chance Store to grab exclusive merchandise, apparel, and accessories including the 10th anniversary edition of the Acid Rap album on vinyl and CD, Chance's iconic "3" hats in Acid Rap colorways, and a limited edition " Juice " collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade.Chance and Lyrical Lemonade dropped a colorful music video that follows a physical " Juice " can on a journey through the streets of Chicago, encountering several celebrities along the way. The video features cameos from Chance the Rapper, Cole Bennett, Taylor Bennett, Vic Mensa, Twi$ta, Jeremih, King Louie, Val Warner, Andrew Barber, DJ Pharris, Peter Cottontale, and additionally features Chicago businesses such as Harold's Chicken, Mario's Italian Lemonade, Semilla Plant Shop, and Connie's Pizza. Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/16919003349672386882023 is an exciting year for Chance as he celebrates Acid Rap's 10-year anniversary and also prepares to release his next body of work, Star Line Gallery. The project sees Chance intertwine the worlds of art, music, and cinematography through a series of interdisciplinary works in collaboration with fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Galleryworks "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), and "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



