Say She She Calls For Gun Control Reform Through The Ecstatic And Revolutionary Sounds Of Post-Disco Funk

Friday March 22 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, NYC discodelic soul outfit Say She She shares "Echo In The Chamber," the latest preview of forthcoming record Silver (out September 29 / Karma Chief Records). Crying for listeners to "usher in the change," "Echo In The Chamber" - which premiered yesterday on WXPN - is a fiery call to action in support of increased gun control legislation in the states.Alongside the single release, the band is working to support the Background Check Expansion Act - a bipartisan proposal widely supported by organizations like Sandy Hook Promise, Moms Demand Action, The National Education Association and others which requires background checks on all gun sales - through a record store initiative: all record stores that carry Say She She's new album Silver will also carry and give out postcards that include a call to action against the national gun violence epidemic, meant to be sent to your local representative. From their collective backgrounds in education, speechwriting, and nonprofit work, Say She She has learned that the best ways to take action are direct, loud, and proud - just like their music.Opening with the fiery incantation that is "Reeling," Silver turns the dial on their anger and confidence all the way up. "Kick the door down, smash the ceiling, leave 'em reeling!" sets the mood for a musical journey imbued with political grit. While today's release addresses gun control, "NORMA," the group's protest anthem written in response to the decision to overturn Roe v Wade, is an urgent call to action to support the protection of women's rights and preserving the right to choose. It was first released on Bandcamp, just days before the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made last year. "We will not go back!!," the trio cries, channeling the revolutionary and ecstatic sounds of disco to perfect, compelling harmony.In a new review, Uncut lauds Silver for its "eloquent excursions into vintage Philly soul ("Don't You Dare Stop"), En Vogue operatics ("Forget Me Not") and the cinematic funk of Curtis Mayfield ("Astral Plane", "Passing Time"). That's not to suggest [Silver] is an entirely retro proposition, as even on the record's most left-field moments and historical echoes there's a clear path being charted, expanding the grammar of R&B into the heart of the modern-day mainstream."In what has been a breakout year, Say She She has made their national TV debut on CBS Saturday and have emerged as darlings of tastemaker radio, performing sessions and receiving significant spins from the likes of KEXP, WFUV — which selected the group as featured performers in last year's annual Holiday Cheer event at the Beacon Theater - and WXPN, including World Cafe and a performance at their spring NonCOMMvention. Their latest single release, "Astral Plane," marked the groups fourth appearance at #1 on KCRW's Top 30. Watch Say She She's new live concert performance with WFUV here: https://wfuv.org/content/say-she-she-racket-2023Plus, Say She She just announced the dates for what will be their biggest headlining tour yet, with performances at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, LEVITATION fest, a double header at LA's Lodge Room (9/28 + 9/29), and NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/17). The performances follow the group's Hollywood Bowl debut with Portugal The Man, opening Central Park Summerstage's 2023 season, and three sets in 24 hours at Glastonbury.SILVER TRACK LIST:ReelingDon't You Dare StopAstral PlaneC'est Si BonEntry LevelPassing TimeThink About ItQuestionsForget Me NotNever Say NeverThe WaterEcho In The ChamberBleeding HeartFind A WayNORMASilverDON'T YOU DARE STOP SUMMER TOURAugust 3-4 - Pickathon Festival, Portland (USA)August 6 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles (USA)*+August 16 - Musikfestwochen, Winterthurer (Switzerland)August 18 - Festival Chez Hubert, Brittany (France)August 20 - Green Man Festival, Wales (UK)August 22. - Bla, Oslo (Norway)August 23 - Vega, Copenhagen Denmark)August 24 - Faschiong, Stockholm (Sweden)August 26 - Shambala Festival, Northamptonshire (UK)August 28 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham(UK)August 31 - Village Underground, London (UK) September 1 - End Of The Road Festival, Dorset (UK) September 2 - Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester (UK) September 3 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (UK) September 10 - Music At The Intersection, St. Louis (USA) September 22 - XPonential Music Festival, Camden (USA)﻿* as support for St Paul & The Broken Bones** with special guest, Abby Jeanne*+ as support for Portugal The Man & Chicano Batman^ as support for Shannon & The ClamFALL HEADLINING TOUR September 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room ^ / xFriday September 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room x / #Sunday October 1 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 (festival)Tuesday October 3 - Portland, OR 10/3/23 - The Get Down *Wednesday October 4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern *Friday October 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room *Sunday October 8 - Boulder, CO - Velvet Elk Lounge *Tuesday October 10 - Chicago, IL - Martyrs ++Wednesday October 11 - Detroit, MI - El Club ++Friday October 13 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall ++Saturday October 14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair ++Sunday October 15 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge ~Monday October 17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ++Friday October 20 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live ++Saturday October 21 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre ++Sunday October 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ++Tuesday October 24 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl Tue ++Wednesday October 25 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room ++Friday October 27 - Dallas, TX - Club DadaSunday October 29 - Austin, TX - LEVITATION @ Empire Control Room & Garage (festival)Tuesday October 31 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole ^Wednesday November 1 - San Diego, CA - Casbah ^Friday November 3 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^Saturday November 4 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley ^﻿^ They LiveX Mestizo Beat# Terin Ector* Nicky Egan++ Salt Cathedral Honey & SoulNEW 2024 EU/UK DATESWednesday March 6 - Brighton, UK - Komedia Thursday March 7 - London, UK - KOKOSaturday March 9 - Bristol, UK - TheklaSunday March 10 - Manchester, UK - GorillaMonday March 11 - Edinburgh, UK - The CavesTuesday March 12 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell Social ClubSunday March 17 - Leipzig, Germany - UT ConnewitzTuesday March 19 - Hamburg, Germany - KnustWednesday March 20 - Berlin, Germany - FrannzFriday March 22 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache



