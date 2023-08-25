Angie McMahon Offers A Profound Ode To Self-Acceptance And Embracing Past Mistakes On "Fireball Whiskey"



13. making it through New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Angie McMahon has unveiled "Fireball Whiskey" today, a sublime acknowledgement and embrace of the things we leave behind in order to move forward. Coming to terms with the anxiety and fear that accompany major changes, and all the ways we attempt to navigate those changes, "Fireball Whiskey" is a bold recognition of growing wiser through self-acceptance and self-forgiveness. The song comes with a new video which Angie created herself between Australia's Wurundjeri and Bunurong lands, and that of the Chumash tribe in the mountains outside Ojai, California. Filmed by handycam, the video finds McMahon using dance and movement to empty out feelings of darkness through surrendering to the unknown. "Fireball Whiskey" is the latest offering from her new album 'Light, Dark, Light Again' (out October 27 via AWAL), which she co-produced with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs). McMahon recently detailed Light, Dark, Light Again in features with Consequence and Nylon, along with strong support from BBC Radio in the UK and Triple J at home in Australia.Watch the "Fireball Whiskey" video here: https://angiemcmahon.ffm.to/fireball-whiskey-vidStream "Fireball Whiskey" here: https://angiemcmahon.ffm.to/fireballwhiskeyPre-order Light, Dark, Light Again here: https://angiemcmahon.ffm.to/light-dark-lightagainMcMahon will return to the United States next month as part of her Make Mistakes Tour, with intimate solo shows planned for Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on September 11 and Sultan Room in New York on September 14. For more information visit: https://angiemcmahon.com/"This is the story of a relationship running its course and the swells of suffering and acceptance that came up in the process. It touches on using alcohol to navigate my anxiety, and also just realizing over time that caring for your mental health is so important and will affect the way you can love and be with people," reflects McMahon. "I think I'm afraid of change and didn't know that about myself, but the process of writing this one helped bring it to light. Traveling to this mountain range outside of Ojai felt like visiting a place where all my silly little worries and bruises could be transformed into something open and time could be suspended and I could empty everything out again, and that's the reward for leaving behind what I loved but wasn't right for me."Light, Dark, Light Again is McMahon's first album in four years, following the release of her 2019 debut Salt. A bonafide breakout for the Melbourne singer-songwriter, Salt garnered praise in the US as a "perfect showcase of her gifts" (The FADER). Her first trip to America saw McMahon invited to share stages with legends from The Pixies to Mavis Staples, and a subsequent tour with Hozier brought her music to arena-sized crowds across the country. At SXSW, she took home the Grulke Prize for Best Developing Act - an award where predecessors include Anderson .Paak, Haim, CHVRCHES, Leon Bridges and Courtney Barnett - and at home in Australia, she accomplished the rare feat of a Top 5 debut on the ARIA charts as an independent artist.McMahon recorded Light, Dark, Light Again between Australia and North Carolina, with her co-producer Brad Cook and his frequent Bon Iver collaborators Phil Cook (organ) and Matt McCaughan (drums) - plus Hand Habits' Meg Duffy, Polaris Prize finalist Leif Vollebekk and Jenn Decilveo (Porridge Radio, Lucius). Inspirations range from the writings of Tibetan-Buddhist scholar Pema Chödrön to the music of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith to the cycles of nature in the expansive Australian skies. "Fireball Whiskey" was one of the originals created by McMahon in Australia, outside of Melbourne, alongside Alex O'Gorman (co-producer, engineer, bass, background vocals), Lachlan O'Kane (drums, percussion, background vocals) and Olivia Hally (keyboard, background vocals).ANGIE MCMAHON - MAKE MISTAKES TOUR September 11 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA - Tickets September 14 - The Sultan Room - New York, NY - Sold out September 18 - St. Pancras Old Church - London, UK - Sold out September 27 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, AUS - Sold out September 28 - Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, AUS - Sold outANGIE MCMAHON - 'LIGHT, DARK, LIGHT AGAIN' TRACKLIST1. saturn returning2. fireball whiskey3. fish4. letting go5. divine fault line6. mother nature7. black eye8. exploding9. i am already enough10. serotonin11. staying down low12. music's coming in13. making it through



