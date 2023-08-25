Celestial North Returns With Her New Single 'Olympic Skies' On September 8, 2023





Celestial North returns with the beguiling 'Olympic Skies' where sighing harmonies drape over stately pianos and tip toeing rhythms. Olympic Skies is one of the most accessible moments on her debut album 'Otherworld': described by Celestial North as 'a breakup song between the land and modern man', a hymn connecting humanity, deep spirituality and the history of the land sent spiraling into the sky.



Olympic skies follows the lead single 'Otherworld' as premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6



Deeply influenced by her natural surroundings and wild Scottish upbringing, the album was co-recorded and produced with Woody (Sea Power) in the Lake District, creating a stunning tapestry of work that adds a human heart and touch to elements of dream pop, electro-pop, folktronica, gaze, and techno, offering an escape to new realms, adventurous and futuristic, yet with its roots in ancient civilisations of the past. Weaving her self-proclaimed 'Pagan euphoria' across eleven startling songs, Otherworld is another marvelous step forward in her artistry and is the product of years of honing and refining her songwriting and sound. Describing the process of writing Otherworld, Celestial North reveals "I imagined that I was time-traveling through different and exciting worlds. Wandering through the ancient, sacred stone circles at Machrie Moor and then jumping straight into an underground rave in the forest."



'The sound of a musician blossoming from intriguing to essential in real time' JM- Prog Magazine

'Stunning. An uplifting, beautiful dreamscape to Utopia and might be the best music you'll hear this week" Chris Hawkins, BBC

''Majestic - full of hypnotic rhythms…' Roddy Hart, BBC

