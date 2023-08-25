Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 25/08/2023

Celestial North Returns With Her New Single 'Olympic Skies' On September 8, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of Celestial North's wonderful debut album Otherworld in July, an ethereal world of dreamy pop escapism co-produced with Woody (formerly of Sea Power) and described by Prog Magazine as 'An instant joy. Ethereal, haunting and with a beauty shrouded by mystery'

Celestial North returns with the beguiling 'Olympic Skies' where sighing harmonies drape over stately pianos and tip toeing rhythms. Olympic Skies is one of the most accessible moments on her debut album 'Otherworld': described by Celestial North as 'a breakup song between the land and modern man', a hymn connecting humanity, deep spirituality and the history of the land sent spiraling into the sky.

Olympic skies follows the lead single 'Otherworld' as premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music which, alongside previous singles 'When The Gods Dance' and 'The Nature of Light', received airplay from the BBC, Amazing Radio, and various BBC Introducing shows and featured in various online and in-print magazines and blogs receiving glowing reviews from Prog Magazine, The Skinny, God Is in The TV, Under The Radar and Snack Magazine. The instrumental lushness of 'Yarrow' is described by Prog Magazine as 'sharing a sensibility with Yann Tiersen' through 'twinkling pianos, sweeping vocals and a comforting sense of weirdness.' A reworking of R.E.M.'s 'Nightswimming' received national radio play with BBC Scotland's Roddy Hart proclaiming it "Majestic". The release was included in Bandcamp's Essential Releases with Nightswimming chosen as the Editorial Director's personal highpoint.

Deeply influenced by her natural surroundings and wild Scottish upbringing, the album was co-recorded and produced with Woody (Sea Power) in the Lake District, creating a stunning tapestry of work that adds a human heart and touch to elements of dream pop, electro-pop, folktronica, gaze, and techno, offering an escape to new realms, adventurous and futuristic, yet with its roots in ancient civilisations of the past. Weaving her self-proclaimed 'Pagan euphoria' across eleven startling songs, Otherworld is another marvelous step forward in her artistry and is the product of years of honing and refining her songwriting and sound. Describing the process of writing Otherworld, Celestial North reveals "I imagined that I was time-traveling through different and exciting worlds. Wandering through the ancient, sacred stone circles at Machrie Moor and then jumping straight into an underground rave in the forest."

'The sound of a musician blossoming from intriguing to essential in real time' JM- Prog Magazine
'Stunning. An uplifting, beautiful dreamscape to Utopia and might be the best music you'll hear this week" Chris Hawkins, BBC Radio 6 Music
''Majestic - full of hypnotic rhythms…' Roddy Hart, BBC Radio Scotland
'Angelic Vocals and ephemeral Dance hits' The Skinny Magazine






