German Post-Punk Indie Rock Duo Para Lia Presents 'In Clash With The Zeitgeist' Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Alternative rock / post-punk duo Para Lia present their new album 'In Clash
With The Zeitgeist', an 11-track offering of post-punk and indie rock delight, released via the Berlin label About Us Records.
Para Lia is multi-instrumentalist René Methner and vocalist Cindy Methner, who ignore the zeitgeist of this day to create music that is far from mainstream. This album sees them blend their love for late 80's and early 90's indie rock with psychedelic, garage rock, 60's influences, and early prog rock elements.
Mastered by Thommy Hein (Die Ärzte, Nina Hagen, Udo Lindenberg) at Tonstudios Berlin and self-recorded and produced at their home studio in Cottbus, Germany, 'In Clash
With The Zeitgeist' sees Para Lia grow on yet another level with the band expanding from two members to six with an eye towards upcoming live performances.
Earlier, the duo recently released the single 'C'est La Vie', following the driving lead single 'Sunchild' with its positive energy and the single 'Yellow Rose', a melodic dream-rock composition reflecting reverence of life.
"We think this album sounds exactly the way it should and we are very happy with it. It was a pleasure to join Thommy Hein in his Berlin studio for the mastering of the tracks and we love the sound we created. We added an extra dose of 60's feel and garage and psych rock elements to the indie rock guitar sound and we think we cooked a tasty kind of rock soup. If we had to describe the album we would call it: psychalovic!" says René Methner.
"Oh tempora, oh mores, der Zeitgeist ist nur Kokolores' - we chose this quote from German Aphorist Erhard Blanck (printed on the sleeve of the vinyl) because we think it illustrates very well the character of the album."
The duo debuted with the 'Soap Bubble Dreams' album in 2019, followed by 'Gone With The Flow', involving artists from the USA, Canada and the UK, not to mention a collaborative interactive art exhibition with painter Louis Renzoni.
As of August 25, 'In Clash
With The Zeitgeist' will be available digitally across fine music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. where it will also be available on vinyl.
TRACK LIST:
1 Like Always
2 Sunchild
3 All That It Takes
4 What We Always Wanted
5 C'est La Vie
6 Will You Find Me
7 Yellow Rose
8 Already Came To Know
9 Mr Perry
10 Nagual
11 Sunchild (Reprise)
René Methner - guitars, bass guitar, keys, drum programming, vocals
Cindy Methner - vocals
Fady Haddad - synth on 'Yellow Rose'
Christian Georgi - e-piano on 'Yellow Rose' and 'Sunchild (Reprise)'
Andreas
Jäpel - vocals on 'Mr. Perry'
Lyrics and music by René Methner
Recorded and produced by Para Lia
Mixed by Para Lia and Thommy Hein
Mastered by Thommy Hein at The Thommy Hein Tonstudios Berlin
Cover artwork by: Georgia Moschogianni
P&C 2023 Para Lia under exclusive license to About Us Records GmbH
Videos by René Methner