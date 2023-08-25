The Arcadian Wild Hit The Road For Extensive US Tour In Support Of New Album Welcome





Leading up to Welcome's release the band shared a number of stunningly gorgeous music videos for the album's singles: "



Written and recorded in The Arcadian Wild's hometown of Nashville, TN, Welcome marks the start of a captivating new chapter for the genre-bending trio, consisting of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Bailey Warren, who returned to the studio with renewed purpose and insight after devoting the last few years to a series of critically acclaimed singles and EPs. Like much of the band's catalog, the album blurs the lines between chamber folk and progressive bluegrass, drawing on everything from country and classical to pop and choral music with lush harmonies and dazzling fretwork, but this time around there's a rawness to the writing, an embrace of candor and simplicity that cuts straight to the heart like never before.



Working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz,



"When we're working on arrangements, we try to treat our band like a drum set: who is the kick, who is the snare, who is the crash, hi hat, etc. This approach helps each of us find our specific role in any given moment or section of the song, which again leads to a much more intentional and conversational arrangement."



The Arcadian Wild cut their teeth playing house shows, where they learned to treat their audience like family, and released their self-titled debut to widespread praise in 2015, racking up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone.



Welcome Tracklist:

1. Lara

2. Dopamine

3. Big Sky, MT

4. Shoulders

5.

6. Sparrow

7. Corner

8. Gàrradh Seileach

9. Lift My Head

10. Two Kinds

11. Fable Of The Times

12. The End



Tour Dates:

























October 11 - Floyd, VA @ Warren G. Lineberry Community Park

October 12 - Newberry, SC @ Newberry Opera House

October 17 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis

October 18 - Davenport, IA @ Redstone Room

October 20 - Green Lake, WI @ Thrasher Opera House

October 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Baker Street Centre

October 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe

October 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 25 - Steubenville, OH @ Grand Theater

October 26 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

November 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre Bham

November 2 - Macon, GA @ Grant's Lounge

November 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Murray Hill Theatre

November 7 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

November 9 - The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Big Barn

November 10 - Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub

November 11 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

November 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

November 13 - Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge

November 14 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

