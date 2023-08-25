The Arcadian Wild Hit The Road For Extensive US Tour In Support Of New Album Welcome

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Off the heels of their Grand Ole Opry debut last week, Nashville's The Arcadian Wild will embark on an extensive US tour starting this September
in support of their new album Welcome, out now via Vere Music. Welcome debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album chart and earned acclaim from the likes of No Depression who said, "These are beautifully crafted songs that go straight for the heart while making the brain feel right at home, too," and Under The Radar who praised their "collaborative blend of chamber folk, stirring vocal harmonies, and rootsy bluegrass tones, all knit together with lush string arrangements."
Leading up to Welcome's release the band shared a number of stunningly gorgeous music videos for the album's singles: "Dopamine
", "Corner", "Lara", "Shoulders", and "Big Sky, MT."
Written and recorded in The Arcadian Wild's hometown of Nashville, TN, Welcome marks the start of a captivating new chapter for the genre-bending trio, consisting of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Bailey Warren, who returned to the studio with renewed purpose and insight after devoting the last few years to a series of critically acclaimed singles and EPs. Like much of the band's catalog, the album blurs the lines between chamber folk and progressive bluegrass, drawing on everything from country and classical to pop and choral music with lush harmonies and dazzling fretwork, but this time around there's a rawness to the writing, an embrace of candor and simplicity that cuts straight to the heart like never before.
Working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra
Hull), the band approached the recording sessions for the album as live as possible, embracing the organic feel of their concerts with the help of double bassist Erik Coveney (Sierra Hull, Dave Barnes), who joined them on the studio floor. The band doesn't record or perform with drums or percussion, but instead relies on their vocals and instrumentations to provide the backbeat.
"When we're working on arrangements, we try to treat our band like a drum set: who is the kick, who is the snare, who is the crash, hi hat, etc. This approach helps each of us find our specific role in any given moment or section of the song, which again leads to a much more intentional and conversational arrangement."
The Arcadian Wild cut their teeth playing house shows, where they learned to treat their audience like family, and released their self-titled debut to widespread praise in 2015, racking up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone. Heavy
touring followed and the group returned in 2019 with a second full-length LP, Finch
In The Pantry, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. When the pandemic forced the trio off the road in 2020, they shifted their focus to composing and recording a multi-movement song cycle that resulted in the 2021 EP Principum, which reached #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and helped earn the band performances everywhere from the Woody Guthrie Center to the Ryman Auditorium.
Welcome Tracklist:
1. Lara
2. Dopamine
3. Big Sky, MT
4. Shoulders
5. Little
Bird
6. Sparrow
7. Corner
8. Gàrradh Seileach
9. Lift My Head
10. Two Kinds
11. Fable Of The Times
12. The End
Tour Dates:
September
5 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
September
6 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre
September
9 - Pinecrest, CA @ Bear Music
Festival
September
10 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music
Hall
September
12 - Santa
Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley
September
13 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren
September
14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory - North Hollywood
September
15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel
Lounge
September
17 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September
20-23 - Nashville, TN @ AMERICANAFEST
September
29 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds
September
30 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
October 11 - Floyd, VA @ Warren G. Lineberry Community Park
October 12 - Newberry, SC @ Newberry Opera House
October 17 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery St. Louis
October 18 - Davenport, IA @ Redstone Room
October 20 - Green Lake, WI @ Thrasher Opera House
October 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Baker Street Centre
October 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe
October 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
October 25 - Steubenville, OH @ Grand Theater
October 26 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
November 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre Bham
November 2 - Macon, GA @ Grant's Lounge
November 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Murray Hill Theatre
November 7 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
November 9 - The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Big Barn
November 10 - Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub
November 11 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW
November 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music
Hall
November 13 - Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge
November 14 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge
November 18 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In