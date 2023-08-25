Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Singer/Songwriter Sonia Stein Set To Release Debut Album 'Lessons From Earth' On September 8, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based singer-songwriter Sonia Stein set to release debut album Lessons From Earth on September 8th, 2023. This debut album release combines Sonia's 2022 EP Lessons From Earth Part 1, which featured stand out singles "Mercury Retrograde" and "Zoom Out" and Sonia's follow up EP Lessons From Earth Part 2, to create her debut album Lessons From Earth. In the build-up to the release of her debut album Sonia has released new singles "Read My Mind" and "Electric Honeymoon" to get fans ready for what's to come on her debut project. Those singles follow the success of Sonia's 2022 stand-alone single "Every Time Africa Plays", that was written after the tragic loss of a close friend. On this song Sonia samples Toto's classic "Africa," creating a beautiful tribute to her lost friend, celebrating their connection to the original song, while also making it her own.

When asked about the release of her debut album Lessons From Earth, Sonia said, "Lessons From Earth is an exploration of meaning over the last 3 years. It is trying to capture the beauty and the complexity of the human experience ranging from really broad observations about life lessons to the nuances and minutiae of the every day. It is really just a documentation process of me becoming an adult, trying to make sense of the world and getting to know myself on a deep and intimate level. Part I felt like it was about these big universal truths (getting perspective when things feel overwhelming in Zoom Out, understanding the part we play in our lives through the stories we tell ourselves in Mercury Retrograde, taking responsibility for our own feelings in What's Yours), and Part II feels more like one long journey through the challenges and hardships of facing yourself in relationship. All of the songs on Part II feel linked to me into one interweaving story of finding oneself through the mirror of relationship."

This debut album follows the dedication and success that Sonia has had over the last couple years, touring and releasing her music. Success that was launched off the back of Sonia's 2019 sold out world tour with globally-acclaimed artist DIDO, which then lead to the release of Sonia's EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with long-time collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) as well as Letters EP which closed out 2020. These 2 EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia's song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single "London Used to Feel So Cool," "Coexist" produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and "Passerby" produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware) "Philosophical," "Bad Dream," and more! With the global pandemic at its peak in 2021 Sonia started a series titled Stein Away Sessions where instead of performing at music venues as she had in the past, she instead took her bright yellow piano on a nature tour, playing in unique locations highlighting her musical talent alongside the beauty of nature. Sonia followed up the success of the Stein Away Sessions with the release of her EP Lessons From Earth Part 1 while on tour with James Arthur. Since then, Sonia has been working hard in the studio crafting part 2 of this EP to release her debut album Lessons From Earth. Stay tuned to Sonia's socials below for more updates on the release of Lessons From Earth as well as future tour dates from this talented young singer-songwriter.


Sonia Stein Tour Dates:
September 2nd - Jassmine Club - Warsaw, Poland






