Carrie Cunningham Grooves Into Her "Disco Country" Era With New Single "Just Like"

Carrie's 2017 EP " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Who says Disco is dead? Not Carrie Cunningham! The singer/songwriter and recording artist just released her highly anticipated new single, "Just Like," and the song has already been receiving rave reviews."Just like a 45 from 45 years ago, Carrie Cunningham's new song feels like Crystal Gayle delivering a classic Andy Gibb hit on this mid-tempo dance number with a tasteful fluid guitar. I 'Just Like' it a lot!" - Warren Kurtz, Goldmine"An enjoyable modern sounding track. Can't wait to play." - The Sound Lab Radio"Absolutely love your record. Thank you for your great music…" - Thibaut Coppens (SLNB Playlists)"Just Like" fuses Carrie's love for both Disco and Country music, creating a new sound to share with her fans. Co-written with Warner Chappell recording artist Riley Roth, both ladies agree this is truly a summer love song for those who want to dance the night away! With honest lyrics like 'I was looking for a mirror image, but you got me seeing things all different,' "Just Like" is a fun and flirty tune, perfect for summer love."I never realized how much I have been influenced by Disco, R&B and Motown music until recently," Carrie explains. "I grew up listening to all three genres, along with country, and I never thought to incorporate them into my own music. I really feel in my element and I can't wait for everyone to hear my new music!"Carrie plans to release more new music this fall, with an EP set for release in 2024."They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway', but that isn't just true for New York City. Nashville recording artist Carrie Cunningham has been shining bright with her Showgirl Series (Music City Melodies)." Born in Nebraska, raised in the Northwest and now based in Nashville, TN, Carrie Cunningham has been a bit of a nomad with her love of the road and her heavy influence of musical genres. Growing up on country, jazz, classical and Motown, Carrie "has a style all her own, almost a musical chameleon (Zetland Country, UK)."Her latest album "Showgirl" was released in January of 2021, with a new single for every month. The album became immensely popular with fans and, in 2022, "Showgirl" landed on nearly 40 playlists and has nearly 300,000 streams to date.Following the footsteps of her female musical influences like Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Barbara Mandrell and Donna Summer, Carrie fell in love with the stage and touring. She is a true performer and gives the audience what they came for - a fantastic show. She has often been referred to as the "Next Shania Twain" and, her personal favorite, "Garth Brooks in a skirt."Carrie's 2017 EP " Let's Dance " made Women of Country Music's list of Top 10 Albums. She has performed on over 1000 stages, sharing it with over 50 national touring artists. Her music has hit the hearts and feet of people, not just in America, but all over the world. Having numerous number 1's in Europe, Carrie continues to grow her fan base and her love of music.



