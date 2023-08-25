Sapphire Returns With 'Corvette', A High-Powered Pop Anthem





'Corvette' itself is a romantic and hedonistic modern-pop song that encapsulates infatuation, love, life lessons, and warm summer nights. It's greatly inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City, a place that's set the backdrop for many love stories, both fact and fiction, past and present.

"I wrote half of 'corvette' in October 2022. I never found the right moment to continue writing it as I knew it needed to feel like the right time. I had a session set up with my co-writer, Alex Stacey, and something told me that the time was right to complete 'corvette'. I'd never been happier. We wanted to capture all of the sounds of New York in the production - imagine standing in the middle of the street there, with someone playing acoustic guitar on the fire escape above you, someone playing the saxophone to couples walking back from the restaurant, and a car going past playing that perfect driving playlist on the speakers. Also getting to create a story about how I was waiting in the early hours of the morning for a guy to arrive at a New York City bar in his corvette was great fun." - SAPPHIRE

With more releases planned for 2023, 'corvette' is just the beginning of an exciting year for this burgeoning talent.





SAPPHIRE is one of the few 20-year-old singer-songwriters who could boast an impressive 100 million streams for both her original music and cover song series on YouTube. It helps that the British musician has been in the public eye since she was just 7-years-old, recording herself singing and playing her favourite songs. As the years progressed and SAPPHIRE's musical talents have gone from strength to strength, she found a dedicated audience that has now grown to a 1 million strong fanbase across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



As early as 2019, SAPPHIRE has collaborated and co-written with other artists. Including superstar DJ and producer Alan Walker, for whom she penned and sung the topline for global hit 'Unity'. That track now has over 100 million plays across all the streaming platforms.



She has also been releasing original music since 2020, with some of her most popular songs to date like 'Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)' and 'call u mine' racking up hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify. However, those who discovered SAPPHIRE more recently might have done so through her viral TikTok Viral



Whether it's creating her own original songs, covering a cherished classic, or collaborating with other artists, SAPPHIRE does everything with tenacity and heart. It's for this reason that she's amassed a global audience, with fans spread out across Europe, Northern America, Latin America, and Asia.

