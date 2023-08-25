Breakout Alternative Pop-Rap Duo Lyan Paris Release Acoustic Version Of Latest Single "We're OK" Today





Lyan Paris are ready to show the world their truest, most authentic selves. The Toronto-based alternative hip-hop duo of Luke Marshall and Ryan Goulding are both only twenty years old, but they've been making music together for nearly a decade. Now, after years of collaboration, not to mention millions of TikTok views and song streams, they're bursting out of the gate with a melodic and charismatic sound that reflects the ups and downs of life in your teens and early twenties. Whether rapping about the celebratory highs of a good party, singing about the painful lows of a toxic relationship or sharing a vulnerable account of mental health struggles, they're always aiming for honesty and purity. The result is an infectious and addictive brand of emotion-filled hip-hop that is connecting with fans all over the world. Expect to hear a lot more from Lyan Paris. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout alternative pop-rap duo Lyan Paris ­­- comprised of childhood best friends Luke Marshall and Ryan Goulding - share the brand-new acoustic version of their latest single "We're OK" today via Universal Music. This follows the release of their debut EP of the same title earlier this summer, which included the previously released singles "Problems", "No Hesitation" with anders, and " Good Day ", as well another new cut titled "Live Fast".The stripped-down version of "We're OK" comes right in time for back-to-school season, reminding listeners to keep their positive spirits up no matter what they may be facing. "Ain't always easy but we making the most, falling in love with strangers, sleep anywhere but home," sing Lyan in the chorus. "They always say 'you better do what you're told to' but… we're ok, we're ok."In recent weeks, Lyan Paris have shared sped-up and slowed-down-and-reverbed versions of the song across all digital platforms. The original version of "We're OK" was released a couple of months ago, produced by Juno-award winning duo Banx & Ranx alongside Evan Miles (6LACK, dvsn, Jon Vinyl). The track was instantly beloved by fans, picking up over 1.5 million views from teasers on TikTok and charting for 2 consecutive months on Spotify's Varsity Bars playlist. "We're OK" was also highlighted as part of the Pop All Day and It's A Bop playlists on Spotify."This song is about having your day 1 friends around and living your life while you have it," said Luke and Ryan about "We're OK". "It's low-key about running away from your issues and using your friends and nights out to escape. No matter what you're going through, it'll all work out how it's supposed to in the end, so you might as well just enjoy yourself in the moment!"The acoustic version of "We're OK" follows one of the duo's first-ever live performances, supporting LUM and Dom Vallie during the Canadian Music Week 2023 Festival at The Axis Club in June. Expect more shows, and more new music from this exciting breakout group before the end of the year.Lyan Paris are ready to show the world their truest, most authentic selves. The Toronto-based alternative hip-hop duo of Luke Marshall and Ryan Goulding are both only twenty years old, but they've been making music together for nearly a decade. Now, after years of collaboration, not to mention millions of TikTok views and song streams, they're bursting out of the gate with a melodic and charismatic sound that reflects the ups and downs of life in your teens and early twenties. Whether rapping about the celebratory highs of a good party, singing about the painful lows of a toxic relationship or sharing a vulnerable account of mental health struggles, they're always aiming for honesty and purity. The result is an infectious and addictive brand of emotion-filled hip-hop that is connecting with fans all over the world. Expect to hear a lot more from Lyan Paris.



