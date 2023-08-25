Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 25/08/2023

Feid Announces New Album, Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad

Feid Announces New Album, Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad

Hot Songs Around The World

Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
744 entries in 28 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
209 entries in 7 charts
Calm Down
Rema
827 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
240 entries in 22 charts
Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
200 entries in 20 charts
People
Libianca
271 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
226 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
219 entries in 19 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
283 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Feid, the new Latin global Superstar, announces his highly anticipated new album, 'MOR NO LE TEMAS A LA OSCURIDAD' for September 29, 2023. This new album will comes with the style we have come to expect from FEID; loaded with powerful themes and global sounds for the Colombian artist who has managed to conquer the world with his unique style and originality. The announcement of the album comes with the release of his new single, "Ferxxo 151" with Icon, a fun song that is accompanied by a cheerful video where we see Feid and his team celebrating the good times on a boat sailing the waters of Spain. With the announcement of this new album, Feid officially closes the cycle of his latest album, 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album', which was quite an achievement and caused a frenzy on social networks with the leak of the album that caused Feid to will release the album sooner than expected. 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album' has generated more than 7.3 billion digital views.

Feid recently finished his tour of Europe where he had sold out concerts in Spain, London and Holland, all in front of thousands of people dressed in green. After the closure of the Europe tour, Feid visited Mexico for sold out concerts in Monterrey, Guadalajara, CDMX, Puebla and Baja Beach Fest.

Feid is currently the #10 artist on Spotify Global and has amassed over 24 billion digital streams across his music catalogue.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0171390 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045108795166016 secs