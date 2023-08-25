Feid Announces New Album, Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad





Feid recently finished his tour of



Feid is currently the #10 artist on Spotify Global and has amassed over 24 billion digital streams across his music catalogue. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Feid, the new Latin global Superstar, announces his highly anticipated new album, 'MOR NO LE TEMAS A LA OSCURIDAD' for September 29, 2023. This new album will comes with the style we have come to expect from FEID; loaded with powerful themes and global sounds for the Colombian artist who has managed to conquer the world with his unique style and originality. The announcement of the album comes with the release of his new single, "Ferxxo 151" with Icon, a fun song that is accompanied by a cheerful video where we see Feid and his team celebrating the good times on a boat sailing the waters of Spain. With the announcement of this new album, Feid officially closes the cycle of his latest album, 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album', which was quite an achievement and caused a frenzy on social networks with the leak of the album that caused Feid to will release the album sooner than expected. 'Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album' has generated more than 7.3 billion digital views. Feid recently finished his tour of Europe where he had sold out concerts in Spain, London and Holland, all in front of thousands of people dressed in green. After the closure of the Europe tour, Feid visited Mexico for sold out concerts in Monterrey, Guadalajara, CDMX, Puebla and Baja Beach Fest. Feid is currently the #10 artist on Spotify Global and has amassed over 24 billion digital streams across his music catalogue.




