Des Rocs Releases New Album Dream Machine

9/23 - Clarkston, MI - Riff Fest 2023, Pine Knob New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, NYC native Des Rocs released his sophomore album Dream Machine via Sumerian Records. Produced by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey), Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco, Dream Machine plays like a bolt of energy coursing through the glory days of rock, metal, and grunge, united within his signature "bedroom arena rock" sound. Also released today is the official video for "Dream Machine," a riveting cinematic ride that kicks off the album's arrival in appropriately anthemic fashion.About the video, Rocco explains, "When I wrote 'Dream Machine' I was searching for an exit from the labyrinth of my thoughts - a kinda sonic key to unlock a new future. This video is a vessel of escape for those who yearn to disconnect from reality and find bliss in the melodies that sweep em' away.""Dream Machine is the album I was born to make," explains Rocco. "I grew up worshiping the enormous scale of rock n roll. I was obsessed with the awesome spectrum of people it could unite. I wanted to make an album that captured the same magic that changed my life. Dream Machine is an album that embodies the dreams of that little kid standing in front of the TV watching Queen at Wembley. I'm honored to finally be able to share the album with the world."Des Rocs recently released the single "I Am The Lightning" and official video for "Nowhere Kid," which followed the release of his "thrilling new single" (Consequence of Sound) "Never Ending Moment," which has been streamed nearly 2 million times on Spotify alone and is currently charting at #28 at Active Rock Radio and #32 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Guitar World called the song an "essential rock anthem" and raved, "Windmilling acoustic guitars and wailing Flying V solos are the order of the day, and they sound colossal." Dream Machine follows Des Rocs' 2021 debut full length album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place. The album received wide-ranging praise from outlets like Loudwire ("addictive"), Guitar World ("fierce"), Rolling Stone, SPIN, American Songwriter and Alternative Press, who describes Des Rocs' sound as "a whirlwind of classic-rock-influenced alternative rock that will leave your heart racing." Currently, Des Rocs boasts more than 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with more than 227 million global streams to date. Dream Machine tracklist:1) Dream Machine2) I Am The Lightning3) White Gold4) Nowhere Kid5) Never Ending Moment6) Bad Blood7) Natural Born Thriller8) In The Night9) Up To YouTour Dates:9/23 - Clarkston, MI - Riff Fest 2023, Pine Knob Music Theatre



