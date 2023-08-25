Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/08/2023

Female Powerhouse Paytra Drops New Single "Bright Red Flags"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging as a multigenre sensation, Paytra has unveiled her newest single, "Bright Red Flags," an inspiring anthem that speaks directly to anyone who has ever found themselves caught up in love, ignoring the warning signs of a toxic relationship. With her signature flair and magnetic presence, Paytra delivers a heartfelt message, holding the hand of her listeners as they navigate the complexities of love and self-discovery. "Bright Red Flags" is now available to stream on digital platforms.

Paytra takes you on an exhilarating journey out of your head with her infectious and upbeat dance track. Drawing inspiration from the iconic pop figures of the 2000s like Britney Spears, TLC, and Justin Timberlake, "Bright Red Flags" channels that invigorating energy that will lift you off your feet and empower you to see your worth beyond any problematic relationship. With its pulsating beats and catchy hooks, "Bright Red Flags" delivers an electrifying fusion of nostalgia and contemporary pop, making it impossible not to move and groove to the music. Paytra's dynamic vocals infuse the track with an undeniable charisma, allowing listeners to immerse themselves fully in the uplifting spirit of the song. Embodying the spirit of self-confidence and independence, Paytra's track reminds you that you deserve better than to be held back by any negative influences. It's an invitation to break free from the constraints of toxic relationships and embrace the joy of self-discovery and personal growth. "We've all been there. Ignoring the bright red flags about someone that all of our friends are warning us about," says Paytra. "Let this serve as an affirmation to us all to never accept less than we deserve. You're too damn fine to ignore all the warning signs!" With Paytra as a guide, listeners can dance away any negativity, feeling inspired and ready to put themselves first.

Born and raised in small-town Michigan, Paytra pursued her music dreams by moving to New York City at just 16. Despite facing challenges in the competitive industry, she honed her skills and emerged as a powerful force. Her music blends modern beats with R&B, alt-funk, and soul influences, tackling themes like self-reliance and empowerment. However, Paytra's mission went beyond mere catchy hooks and dance-worthy beats. She passionately championed women's empowerment and supported female entrepreneurs through her involvement with a New York-based VC syndicate company. Her music and business ventures broke down barriers, paving the way for women to claim their rightful place in traditionally male-dominated industries. In 2023, Paytra is amplifying her voice even further with her upcoming album Tiny But Mighty, solidifying her role as a fearless pop star and symbol of feminism. She's been championed by outlets such as Celebmix, Celebrity Magazine, and Jammerzine.

"Bright Red Flags" is more than just a song. It's a liberating anthem that encourages listeners to shake off self-doubt and embrace their own strength. Get ready to dance, sing along, and unleash your inner power. Stream "Bright Red Flags" now and stay connected to Paytra's musical journey by following her on Instagram @Paytra_.






