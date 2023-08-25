Enigmatic Newspaper Advertisement Suggests Upcoming Rolling Stones Album









Murfitt expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It's very exciting to have such a massive band announcing their new album in our papers, especially in such a cryptic manner".



He further commented, "I have already had several emails requesting back copies and no doubt the papers will become collectors items for music fans."



The enigmatic advertisement, which also featured in the related publication Islington Gazette, cleverly alludes to several iconic songs from the Rolling Stones' repertoire, including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Gimme Shelter," and "Shattered."



The wording "Hackney Diamonds" is strongly speculated to be the forthcoming album's title, marking the first release following the passing of drummer Charlie Watts. The album is reportedly slated for a



The term "Hackney Diamonds" is colloquially associated with the fragments of glass left scattered after smash-and-grab thefts.



The advertisement elaborates, "Opening our new store on Mare Street,



Several clues within the advertisement indicated that it was not a legitimate glass repair business in East London. Notably, a miniature rendition of the band's iconic lips logo replaces the dot above the letter "i."



Styled in the same typography as the Rolling Stones' 1978 album "Some Girls," the advertisement also proclaims the company's founding year as 1962, mirroring the band's inception.



A corresponding website directs visitors to the Rolling Stones' record label, Universal



