Pop / Rock 26/08/2023

Brave Brothers' K-POP Mega-Hit Maker Collaborates With Grammy Award-Winner Constantine For "DKB's" Repackaged 6th Mini-Album "We Love You" With US Debut Single "All Yours"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music executive and multi-genre collaborator at BLVD United, Damuer H. Leffridge, announced that R&B wordsmith Constantine joined forces with K-pop mega-hit maker Brave Brothers to enter the K-pop market with the release of Brave Entertainment's "All Yours" by DKB (ft. Constantine). This new single paired with Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Constantine and K-pop group DKB, puts this project on the cutting edge of fusing K-pop and R&B music genres simultaneously.

Constantine, songwriter for Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Dr. Dre, Neyo, Scarface, August Alsina, Ty Dolla Sign and Sean Kingston said, "We are excited to work with famous Korean producer Brave Brothers on the mini 6th repackaged album of "DKB" Darkbee!"

Brave Brothers, CEO of Brave Entertainment, known as the hit-maker behind the iconic hits of famous K-Pop artists such as Big Bang, Sistar, Son Dambi, Brave Girls, 4-Minute, and AOA".

Damuer H. "I.C.U.D." Leffridge as Managing Partner at BLVD United, has held a senior leadership role and delivered commercial A&R success with collaborations including T-ara and Chris Brown "Countryside" Remix, Brave Brothers featuring YG & Krayzie Bone "Cash Money" and Punch featuring Silento "Spotlight". He also guided the careers of the iconic group B2K, earning Billboard 2019 Tour of the Year Nominee for The Millennium Tour.

DKB, a South Korean K-pop boy group produced by Brave Brothers, released their 6th mini-album 'I Need Love' in June, and on the day of its release it topped the Hanteo Music Chart for record sales and the Worldwide Album Chart.

In June last year, DKB completed their first US tour, "DKB 2022 MEET & LIVE U.S. TOUR," and in September of the same year, they held an upgraded "DKB MEET & LIVE GRAND AMERICA TOUR" to prove their global popularity across the Americas. As a result, global fans are paying attention to DKB's mini 6th repackaged album.

