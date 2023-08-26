Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Killers Release New Single "Your Side Of Town"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers have released their first new music of 2023 with "Your Side of Town" on Island Records. Written by frontman Brandon Flowers, and picking up where last year's acclaimed keyboard-driven track "boy" left off, the song's synths and distorted vocals at the chorus create a fresh take on the band's extraordinary ability to produce an anthem for the ages. The band is set to discuss the new song today with Hanuman Welch on Apple Music 1's ALT CTRL show.

Produced by The Killers, Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, the track's release comes as the band are out on the road for festivals and headlining shows, including the upcoming Ohana Festival in SoCal, Life Is Beautiful in their hometown of Las Vegas and a special performance at the Formula1 Austin Grand Prix. They headline the UK's famed Reading Festival tomorrow.






