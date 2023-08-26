Baby Gravy-Yung Gravy & Bbno$ Release Mega-Anticipated New Album Baby Gravy 3





As always, these two icons sizzle all over twelve timeless bangers. Among many highlights, neon keys and funkified guitar glow as a head-nodding groove brings "Super



In advance of Baby Gravy 3, they dropped off "Nightmare on Peachtree Street" (feat. Freddie Dredd). Beyond posting up millions of Spotify streams, HotNewHipHop raved, "It might sound like a horror-themed track, but the charisma on here is more infectious than the dramatic Halloween strings."



It landed as the final single before the album and in the wake of "You Need Jesus," which has already amassed 5 million Spotify streams and nearly 1 Million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, VICE shared, "Life Advice You Didn't Know You Needed From



They kicked this season off with "Goodness Gracious," which has already piled up millions of streams and counting. In addition to plugs from Spin, Hits Daily Double, and more, HYPEBEAST hailed it as one of its "Best New Tracks".



Be sure to catch the duo at the multiple state fairs that they'll be hitting up across Michigan, New York, Utah and Washington.

Baby Gravy 3 satisfies like nothing else!



TOUR DATES

08/30 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Minnesota

09/15 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Utah

09/22 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Washington



As legend has it,



Baby Gravy 3 Full Tracklisting:

No Way Jose

Super



back 2 back 2 back

Pasadena

You Need Jesus

Onomatopoeia

swiper no swiping!

Despicable G's

Goodness Gracious

Touch Grass

Cest La Vie



Only the best things get better with age—wine, cheddar, 401ks, the list goes on. It turns out

When you think about it, the name

For all of the swagger and style he exhibited upon his arrival, he managed to become even smoother since his introduction in 2016. After streams in the billions, packed venues, and "side missions" with Martha Stewart, he stirred up his tastiest sauce yet on his 2022 third full-length opus, Marvelous [Republic Records] introduced by the chart-topping platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 single "Betty (Get Money)."



Hailed by Rolling Stone as "A Viral Pioneer" and named one of 2020's "Breakthrough Artists of the Year ",bbno$ (baby no money) is no stranger to producing addictive hooks, having released the first ever TikTok hit, "

Over the years, bbno$ has become a case study in how to succeed as an independent artist. The sheer success accumulated by the young artist is evidenced by the fact that his tracks have now been streamed more than 5 billion times. He has amassed more than 2.9 million TikTok followers, and over 1.2 million Instagram followers, and his tracks have been used in over 15 million TikTok videos which have been watched a total of 2 billion+ times. He has been featured in Billboard, Flaunt, tmrw, Rolling Stone, NME, LadyGunn, SPIN, Euphoria, i-D, Ones to Watch and many other publications. His work as an artist and songwriter has received praise and support from the likes of both Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders (Tune of The Week + Jingle Ball performance), and Triple J. Previous headline tours in 1-2k cap rooms across North America, China, Australia and

In 2023 bbno$ plans to release his 8th studio album and 3rd album with Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 3. He will also be returning to North America, Europe, and Australia on headline and festival runs throughout the course of the year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The BABY GRAVY-the most dynamic of duos Yung Gravy and bbno$ (baby no money)-serve up their mega-anticipated collaborative album, Baby Gravy 3, with a music video for "No Way Jose," out now via IMPERIAL/Universal Music. Additionally the best friends add another plaque to their collection as they announce that their hit song "shining on my ex" is RIAA Gold Certified.As always, these two icons sizzle all over twelve timeless bangers. Among many highlights, neon keys and funkified guitar glow as a head-nodding groove brings "Super Smash Bros" straight to the center of the dancefloor. Handclaps anchor the chantable chorus as they trade hilarious verses back-and-forth with a disco swing. Then, there's "Onomatopoeia." A snake-charming whistle sways on top of the glitchy beat as Gravy flexes, "Why you tweakin, bro? Your b*tch caught the Gravy about a week ago!" A Spanish guitar loop sets the tone for "Pasadena" as Gravy gets his charm on, "Pasadena, speaking Elvish with a bad Latina!" Then, there's "Swipin." Boisterous horns herald a shuffling bounce as the hook hypnotically repeats like a mantra, "Swipe swipe swipe, swiper I'm swipin'."In advance of Baby Gravy 3, they dropped off "Nightmare on Peachtree Street" (feat. Freddie Dredd). Beyond posting up millions of Spotify streams, HotNewHipHop raved, "It might sound like a horror-themed track, but the charisma on here is more infectious than the dramatic Halloween strings."It landed as the final single before the album and in the wake of "You Need Jesus," which has already amassed 5 million Spotify streams and nearly 1 Million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, VICE shared, "Life Advice You Didn't Know You Needed From Yung Gravy and BBNO$" and hailed their "musical love affair."They kicked this season off with "Goodness Gracious," which has already piled up millions of streams and counting. In addition to plugs from Spin, Hits Daily Double, and more, HYPEBEAST hailed it as one of its "Best New Tracks".Be sure to catch the duo at the multiple state fairs that they'll be hitting up across Michigan, New York, Utah and Washington.Baby Gravy 3 satisfies like nothing else!TOUR DATES08/30 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Minnesota State Fair09/15 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Utah State Fair (Salt Lake City, UT)09/22 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Washington State Fair (Puyallup, WA)As legend has it, Yung Gravy and bbno$ first stirred up the simmering sauce at the heart of their union on the 2017 Baby Gravy EP. It's an ever evolving love affair between these two best friends and musical soulmates who locked into a once-in-a-generation chemistry blown up widescreen on the likes of "Rotisserie," which cranked out 80 million Spotify streams. In 2019, they reteamed on the gold-certified "Whip A Tesla" from Gravy's Sensational album only to reheat their partnership to a boiling point on 2021's Baby Gravy 2. The latter tallied over half-a-billion streams powered by the gold-certified "Welcome To Chilis" and gold-certified "shining on my ex." With countless memories, sold out tours, and one appearance on Family Feud under their collective fly designer belt, they are back with " Goodness Gracious " and a whole lot more heat in 2023.Baby Gravy 3 Full Tracklisting:No Way JoseSuper Smash Bros Nightmare On Peachtree Street (feat. Freddie Dredd)back 2 back 2 backPasadenaYou Need JesusOnomatopoeiaswiper no swiping!Despicable G'sGoodness GraciousTouch GrassCest La VieOnly the best things get better with age—wine, cheddar, 401ks, the list goes on. It turns out Yung Gravy gets better with age too.When you think about it, the name Yung Gravy says a great deal. It's perpetually youthful, and it oozes "sauce." As such, Yung Gravy uses his own special recipe to bring originality and positivity to make his one-of-a-kind impact on the genre. Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940's to the present-day. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice—reminiscent of Barry White. Showcasing effortless flows and endlessly quotable lyrics, Yung Gravy paints something truly unique while clearly having a good time doing so. In the span of six short years, Gravy has transformed from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse. To date, his accolades include three platinum and four gold singles as well as 10 sold out tours of North America, Europe, and Australia. He has collaborated with his self-proclaimed musical heroes, including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain, and the late Young Dolph. Gravy became the soundtrack, and unofficial second mascot, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was given an honorary Stanley Cup Ring. He starred in a worldwide commercial campaign with Martha Stewart, and weeks later performed for the VMAs and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Not to mention, he partnered with Samsung and Jimmy John's for campaigns. Tallying 6 billion streams and selling 5 million units thus far, he's notched four entries on the Billboard 200, two in the Top 30 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and two on the Top 20 of the Top Album Sales Chart. He'll hit the stage at Bottlerock and Hangout Music Festival in 2023.For all of the swagger and style he exhibited upon his arrival, he managed to become even smoother since his introduction in 2016. After streams in the billions, packed venues, and "side missions" with Martha Stewart, he stirred up his tastiest sauce yet on his 2022 third full-length opus, Marvelous [Republic Records] introduced by the chart-topping platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 single "Betty (Get Money)."Hailed by Rolling Stone as "A Viral Pioneer" and named one of 2020's "Breakthrough Artists of the Year ",bbno$ (baby no money) is no stranger to producing addictive hooks, having released the first ever TikTok hit, " Lalala " with Y2K in 2019, which has gone multi-platinum across the globe. 2021 marked a breakthrough year for bbno$' with the successful release of his fifth studio album eat ya veggies, the brilliant 12-track album featured hit singles "edamame" with 88Rising's Rich Brian, "yoga" with Rebecca Black as well as audience favorites "i remember" and "wussup" with Yung Gravy and was streamed collectively over 1 billion times. "edemame" with Rich Brian has now gone 2x Platinum in Canada, Platinum in Finland, Platinum in Indonesia, and Gold. He had opportunities flow in from this with a performance at the JUNO's, guest appearance during Rich Brian's set at Coachella, a Capital Jingle Bell Ball performance in the UK, and a Late Night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel.Over the years, bbno$ has become a case study in how to succeed as an independent artist. The sheer success accumulated by the young artist is evidenced by the fact that his tracks have now been streamed more than 5 billion times. He has amassed more than 2.9 million TikTok followers, and over 1.2 million Instagram followers, and his tracks have been used in over 15 million TikTok videos which have been watched a total of 2 billion+ times. He has been featured in Billboard, Flaunt, tmrw, Rolling Stone, NME, LadyGunn, SPIN, Euphoria, i-D, Ones to Watch and many other publications. His work as an artist and songwriter has received praise and support from the likes of both Capital FM and BBC R1's Jack Saunders (Tune of The Week + Jingle Ball performance), and Triple J. Previous headline tours in 1-2k cap rooms across North America, China, Australia and Europe have all been sold out.In 2023 bbno$ plans to release his 8th studio album and 3rd album with Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 3. He will also be returning to North America, Europe, and Australia on headline and festival runs throughout the course of the year.



