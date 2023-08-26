Ashley Kutcher Unveils Heartbreaking New Single "Matchbox"





Singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher tells raw, real, and relatable stories through her music by candidly addressing her own mental health, pondering where a relationship might be headed, or discussing her emotions in depth. By doing so, she invites listeners to partake in her story as they live out their own. The Baltimore-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, and artist asserts herself as a consummate storyteller with a whole lot to say. She started to build a connection in 2019 as she performed countless gigs in local bars in between attending college for nursing. Gaining traction with her own music online, she answered a Twitter follower's request with "Love You From A Distance." After taking over TikTok and inspiring millions of "creates," the song exploded to the tune of over 47 million Spotify streams and paved the way for her first EP, One Eighty, in 2021. It yielded fan favorites such as "If I Could," "The Night You Left," and more. In its wake, she notably sold out her first two headlining shows on the East Coast in New York and the West Coast in Los Angeles. Now, she opens up more than ever on her forthcoming debut album, due out later this year! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, rising pop artist Ashley Kutcher releases the gut-wrenching new single "Matchbox." Sweet and sad, the semi-acoustic track details how past insecurities can bleed into present relationships - and often leave deep scars. It follows her recent singles "Boy From Carolina" and "I Can't Swim." Stream BELOW via Darkroom/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music."You talk a lot, I say a little," Kutcher sings in her mesmerizing lilt. "If we were space, I'd be the middle and you'd be the corners holding us together." She then makes a desperate plea on the chorus: "I don't know who I am when I'm alone, don't you know — you're the only thing that's ever felt close enough to home." It's a raw and unwavering illustration of the painful distance that can open up between people in relationships."'Matchbox' is about sabotaging a relationship because of insecurity and past experiences," Kutcher says of her emotional new single. "It's about finding a good love but not being able to accept it. You feel like you don't deserve it and in the end you will ruin everything." The tearjerker is the first new release from the Maryland native since the equally affecting "Boy From Carolina" and "I Can't Swim," a potent exploration of rekindling romance following heartbreak - with the same person. It was preceded by "Everyone and No One."Prior to those tracks, Kutcher dropped her Survive My Own Mind EP, which featured the stripped-down " Love You More " - a streaming hit with more than 14 million streams on Spotify alone. The EP also contained the acoustic TikTok sensation "Nothing's All the Time," as well as the infectious "Emotionless." Now, with "Matchbox," Kutcher delves deep into complicated feelings and tells an all-too relatable story on her latest perfectly crafted pop anthem.Singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher tells raw, real, and relatable stories through her music by candidly addressing her own mental health, pondering where a relationship might be headed, or discussing her emotions in depth. By doing so, she invites listeners to partake in her story as they live out their own. The Baltimore-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, and artist asserts herself as a consummate storyteller with a whole lot to say. She started to build a connection in 2019 as she performed countless gigs in local bars in between attending college for nursing. Gaining traction with her own music online, she answered a Twitter follower's request with "Love You From A Distance." After taking over TikTok and inspiring millions of "creates," the song exploded to the tune of over 47 million Spotify streams and paved the way for her first EP, One Eighty, in 2021. It yielded fan favorites such as "If I Could," "The Night You Left," and more. In its wake, she notably sold out her first two headlining shows on the East Coast in New York and the West Coast in Los Angeles. Now, she opens up more than ever on her forthcoming debut album, due out later this year!



