News
Pop / Rock 28/08/2023

Emily King Set To Make Red Rocks Debut On October 26, 2023

Emily King Set To Make Red Rocks Debut On October 26, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emily King announces her Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut. On Thursday, October 26, King is set to open for improvisational artist Marc Rebillet at Colorado's legendary outdoor venue. King will perform tracks from her acclaimed new album Special Occasion, alongside catalog fan favorites. For more information and tickets, please visit: https://www.axs.com/events/485144/marc-rebillet-tickets

Most recently, King hosted an intimate evening at NYC's famed 92Y with the Grammy Museum. The event featured a moderated conversation with radio legend Alan Light as well as an electric, five-song performance by King. She also recently released a Live From…KCRW HQ performance and Q&A session on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic. The session, recorded earlier this year in Los Angeles, featured a stripped back yet spellbinding 7-song performance.

King's album Special Occasion debuted in May to massive acclaim, including praises from NPR's All Songs Considered, OkayPlayer, Stereogum, and more. King recently discussed the album and her inspirations on NPR's It's Been A Minute as well as WNYC's Soundcheck, which also included captivating performances of "Special Occasion," "Medal," and "False Start."






