Dante Bowe's Worship Collective AMEN Music Release New Album 'In The Light'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks a significant moment in the world of contemporary worship music as breakout worship collective AMEN Music, led by creative visionary Dante Bowe, release their new album In The Light, out today via TRUE Music. This album promises to captivate hearts and souls with its soul-stirring melodies, profound lyrics, and a deep sense of spiritual connection. From anthemic praise songs that inspire congregational singing to intimate ballads that encourage moments of introspection, In The Light offers a comprehensive range of musical expressions."We poured our hearts and souls into 'In The Light', aiming to create an album that not only moves people's spirits, but also encourages them to draw closer to their faith," Dante Bowe shared. "This project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of AMEN Music's incredibly talented members and their shared passion for spreading messages of hope and love through music."Transcending the confines of traditional worship music, the album is a journey of worship: exploring themes of faith, redemption, and the transformative power of God's love. Each track is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of devotion and reflection, inviting listeners to engage in a deeply personal worship experience. With Dante Bowe at the helm, known for his poignant songwriting and powerful vocals, this eclectic blend creates a fresh and vibrant sound that resonates with listeners across different walks of life.The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling, and chart-topping musician Dante Bowe recently made headlines with his latest self-titled album. The solo effort found Bowe exploring various sounds, including hip-hop, gospel, r&b, and others, showcases him in a new perspective throughout the LP -- while also collaborating with a range of artists, from Vic Mensa to Jekalyn Carr. The album also includes single "Wind Me Up," which has been dominating at R&B radio as it was the #1 most added song on impact and has remained in the Top 20 for several weeks."Dante Bowe's been blowing up pretty quickly over the past decade" (KUTX) and he shows no signs of slowing down!In The Light Tracklist:Hero (Live)Holy Ghost (Live)Redeemer (Live)Dancing In The Light (Live)Come As You Are (Live)Probado (Live)You Are (Live)Show Me Your Face (Live)Beautiful (Spontaneous) [Live]Wake Up (Spontaneous) [Live]Jesus We Love You (Live)For My Good (Live)Take What You Want (Live) Dante Bowe is a GRAMMY Award Winning and multi-platinum-selling songwriter, performer, and recording artist from Rockingham, NC, now based in Dallas, TX. The chart-topping artist is the CEO of TRUE Music and was named 2023 BMI Songwriter of the year; he has also been featured on the Tamron Hall Show, Variety, Billboard, EntertainmentTonight, Vogue.com, and BET. Known for his distinctive raspy vocals, Dante made history as the first artist to have the greatest number of simultaneous GRAMMY nominations in both Gospel & Christian genres with 3 solo and 2 group award nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Dante's independent debut Son of a Father (2017), rose to No. 21 on the Billboard Charts establishing a sound that was uniquely Dante - an infectious mix of soul, gospel, and R&B. In 2021, he released his sophomore album "circles," whose title track debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart and the chart-topping GRAMMY Nominated single, "Joyful" debuted at No.1 on the Billboard's Gospel Chart and No.3 on Hot Gospel Songs. Beyond his undeniable vocal prowess, Dante Bowe's authenticity and transparency shine through his music. Each lyric is infused with vulnerability and genuine experiences, inviting listeners on a profound journey of self-discovery.



