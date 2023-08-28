The Paper Kites Return With An Exuberant Ode To Freedom And Wanderlust On Outlaw Epic "June's Stolen Car"



Matt Dixon (Pedal Steel, Guitars). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian indie-folk groundbreakers The Paper Kites have returned with "June's Stolen Car" today, a freewheeling epic driven by its galvanizing electric guitar riffs and instantly-captivating vocal harmonies. Penned among the red dirt and bushfire moons of Campbells Creek, Victoria (pop. 2,071), "June's Stolen Car" channels the free spirit of the American West through a love letter to Australia's great salt plains and pale pink dawns. The song is the latest offering from The Paper Kites' upcoming album At The Roadhouse (out September 1 via Nettwerk), which they recorded live in Campbells Creek while hand-converting an old gold-mining supply shop into the music venue of their dreams. Watch the band perform "June's Stolen Car" live, during an unannounced and unadvertised residency at The Roadhouse, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83azhS_ZFmcPre-order At The Roadhouse here: https://thepaperkites.lnk.to/AtTheRoadhouseAt The Roadhouse is the continuation of an odds-defying run for The Paper Kites that has seen them achieve accolades like a certified Platinum record in the US, over a billion streams on Spotify, and continuously-growing sold-out audiences across continents. Removing themselves from the typical pageantry that accompanies accolades like that, the group found inspiration for this new album by relocating to the remote village of Campbells Creek - away from the pressures of daily life - where they joyfully filled The Roadhouse with music around the clock for weeks on end. While often creating new songs by day, performing them to a growing fan community at night, and recording right there the next morning - the resulting sixteen songs form a touching ode to what waits for us on the winding roads of love, loss, acceptance and wanderlust.The Paper Kites have previously released five songs from At The Roadhouse - "The Sweet Sound Of You," "Till The Flame Turns Blue," "Hurts So Good," "Black & Thunder" and "I Don't Want To Go That Way" - alongside live performance videos from Campbells Creek for each, and a series of accompanying visual vignettes captured in the Australian wilderness. Earlier this month, they returned to North American for a series of sold-out shows in the Pacific Northwest; alongside highly-anticipated stops at the Edmonton Folk Festival and Calgary Folk Festival. Their next trip to the US and Canada will begin on October 25, and include 15 headline shows kicking off at Toronto's 1,500-capacity Danforth Music Hall - weaving through New York City on Halloween night at Racket, Nashville's 1,200-capacity Brooklyn Bowl and concluding with a three night Texas run from November 10-12. A full list of dates can be found below and at https://www.thepaperkites.com.au/tourTHE PAPER KITES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:October 25 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ONOctober 26 - Grand Theatre - Kingston, ONOctober 27 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QCOctober 28 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NYOctober 30 - The Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MAOctober 31 - Racket - New York, NYNovember 2 - Howard Theatre - Washington, D.C.November 3 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PANovember 4 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NCNovember 6 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TNNovember 7 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GANovember 8 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LANovember 10 - Granada Theatre - Dallas, TXNovember 11 - 3TEN Austin City Limits - Austin, TXNovember 12 - Heights Theatre - Houston, TXTHE PAPER KITES - AT THE ROADHOUSE TRACKLIST:Midnight MoonTill The Flame Turns Blue Black & ThunderMariettaRolling On Easy Hurts So GoodBurn The Night AwayGood Nights GoneJune's Stolen CarMaria, It's TimeGreen ValleysThe Sweet Sound Of YouI Don't Want To Go That WayPocket Full Of RainMercy Darkness At My DoorTHE PAPER KITES:Sam Bentley (Lead Vocals, Guitars, Harmonica & Mandolin) Christina Lacy (Backing Vocals, Pianos, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, Guitars) David Powys (Backing Vocals, Guitars, Banjo)Samuel Rasmussen (Bass)Josh Bentley (Drums)WITH THE ROADHOUSE BAND: Hannah Cameron (Backing Vocals, Organs, Piano & Percussion)Chris Panousakis (Backing Vocals, Guitars, Percussion)Matt Dixon (Pedal Steel, Guitars).



