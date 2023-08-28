The Replacements Release Revelatory Cello Version Of "Can't Hardly Wait"





The track is one of the many highlights off The Replacements' forthcomingTIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION. The 4CD/1LP deluxe boxed set is built around a stunning new mix of Tim by legendary producer/engineer Ed Stasium(Ramones, Talking Heads), and features a collection of previously unheard tracks (Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased), and a classic concert from 1986 (Not Ready For Prime Time). TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION will be available from Rhino on



"Can't Hardly Wait" had a long and fascinating recording history. Originally written by singer/guitarist Paul Westerberg in the wake of the band's 1984 album Let It Be, the group had performed a fast, riff-fueled arrangement of the tune on stage throughout that year. Its feeling and lyrics were heavily colored by Westerberg's long-distance romance with Lori Bizer, a University of Michigan radio deejay, whom he would eventually marry.



Even before signing with their deal with Sire/Warner Bros. in early 1985 The Replacements - Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, drummer Chris Marsand lead guitarist Bob Stinson - began cutting new material with their musical/spiritual godfather Alex Chilton at Nicollet Studios in their hometown of Minneapolis.



Initially, Westerberg had a recording experiment in mind for "Can't Hardly Wait." He wanted to lay down an acoustic guide track and then have the band listen and play along as they recorded a full-band version.



He cut a slow, ghostly template of "Can't Hardly Wait" — backed by Mars' light snare work and cooing harmonies — in an echo chamber that had once been a projection booth, a remnant of Nicollet's days as a movie theater.



The plan failed, however, when the band couldn't hear the headphone playback over their instruments. Instead, they pivoted and cut a rumbling rock version — though that wasn't quite what Westerberg had envisioned for the song either.



The following day Westerberg had another idea and headed to Nicollet's front desk, where he sought out the studio's receptionist, Michelle Kinney. As it happened, Kinney was a trained cellist, having recently gotten a music degree from Northwestern University. She'd been playing cello, as well keyboards and singing, in a Twin Cities band called Summer of Love.



Westerberg asked her to bring her cello and play to his acoustic/vocal pass of "Can't Hardly Wait." He huddled with Kinney, giving her a sense of what he wanted for the song. "There wasn't any music written down," recalled Kinney. "I do remember watching Paul through the studio window and him talking in my headphones and kind of singing parts for me. He would kind of conduct me, and I'd try to do what he asked. He was being really hilarious and animated and calling me 'Maestro.'"



Although a snippet of Kinney's playing can be heard at the end of the electric version of "Can't Hardly Wait," released as bonus track on the 2008 expanded edition of Tim, she actually made two full passes through the song, enough for an alternate "Cello Version" to exist. (Kinney, who would later move to New York and record with



Funnily enough, when "Can't Hardly Wait" finally saw the light of day in 1987 on Pleased To Meet Me, the album's producer, Jim Dickinson, had decided to add strings, including cello, to the track. At the time Westerberg would bemoan Dickinson's use of strings, even though he'd conceived of the song the same way two years earlier. "Well," shrugged Westerberg, "I've contradicted myself more than once in my life."



Fans that purchase TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION at Rhino.com will also receive a limited edition 7" vinyl single featuring the previously unreleased "Cello Version" of "Can't Hardly Wait" and a new mix of the non-album rarity "Nowhere is My Home."



Both those tracks will also be included on the boxed set's Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased, which collects multiple versions of "Can't Hardly Wait," illuminating alternate takes of "Bastards of Young," and "Hold My Life," plus a unique and previously unheard original, "Havin Fun," written by Tommy Stinson, and sung by Westerberg.



Announced earlier this month, fans and critics have been buzzing about The Replacements TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION, which features Ed Stasium's new definitive mix of the 11-track Tim. Also included is a new and improved mastering of the original 1985 mix of the album. In addition to the disc of rare and unreleased studio material, the set also includes The Replacements' entire January 11, 1986, show at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago. In total, the box includes 64 tracks - 50 of which have never been heard before.



TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION

Track Listing

CD 1: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

Hold My Life

I'll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party

Bastard Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial



Here Comes A Stranger



CD 2: Tim (2023 Remaster)

Hold My Life

I'll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party

Bastard Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial



Here Comes A Regular



CD 3: Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased

Can't Hardly Wait (Acoustic Demo)

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Mix)*

Can't Hardly Wait (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix]*

Left Of The Dial (Alternate Version)*

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Version)*

Can't Hardly Wait (Cello Version)*

Kiss Me On The Bus (Studio Demo)



Bastards Of Young (Alternate Version)*

Hold My Life (Alternate Version)*

Having Fun*

Waitress In The Sky (Alternate Version)

Can't Hardly Wait (The "Tim" Version) [Alternate Mix]*

Swingin Party (Alternate Version)*

Here Comes A Regular (Alternate Version)



CD 4: Not Ready For Prime Time

Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986

Gary's Got A Boner*

Love You 'Till Friday*

Bastards Of Young*

Can't Hardly Wait*

Answering Machine*





Kiss Me On The Bus*

Favorite Thing*

Mr. Whirly*

Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out*

I Will Dare*

Johnny's Gonna Die*

Dose Of Thunder*

Takin' A Ride*

Hitchin' A Ride*

Trouble Boys*

Unsatisfied*



Jumpin' Jack Flash*

Customer*

Borstal Breakout*

Take Me Down To The Hospital*

Kids Don't Follow*

Nowhere Man*

The Crusher*

I'm In Trouble*

Go*



LP: Ed Stasium Mix

Side A

Hold My Life

I'll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party



Side B

Bastards Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial



Here Comes A Regular

*Previously Unreleased New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the most beloved songs in The Replacementscatalog, "Can't Hardly Wait" was officially released in 1987 on the band'sPleased to Meet Me album. But the song was originally recorded several times in and around the sessions for the group's 1985 LP, Tim. A remarkable, previously unreleased "Cello Version" of "Can't Hardly Wait" debuts today on all streaming services. Listen here.The track is one of the many highlights off The Replacements' forthcomingTIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION. The 4CD/1LP deluxe boxed set is built around a stunning new mix of Tim by legendary producer/engineer Ed Stasium(Ramones, Talking Heads), and features a collection of previously unheard tracks (Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased), and a classic concert from 1986 (Not Ready For Prime Time). TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION will be available from Rhino on September 22 for $89.98."Can't Hardly Wait" had a long and fascinating recording history. Originally written by singer/guitarist Paul Westerberg in the wake of the band's 1984 album Let It Be, the group had performed a fast, riff-fueled arrangement of the tune on stage throughout that year. Its feeling and lyrics were heavily colored by Westerberg's long-distance romance with Lori Bizer, a University of Michigan radio deejay, whom he would eventually marry.Even before signing with their deal with Sire/Warner Bros. in early 1985 The Replacements - Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, drummer Chris Marsand lead guitarist Bob Stinson - began cutting new material with their musical/spiritual godfather Alex Chilton at Nicollet Studios in their hometown of Minneapolis.Initially, Westerberg had a recording experiment in mind for "Can't Hardly Wait." He wanted to lay down an acoustic guide track and then have the band listen and play along as they recorded a full-band version.He cut a slow, ghostly template of "Can't Hardly Wait" — backed by Mars' light snare work and cooing harmonies — in an echo chamber that had once been a projection booth, a remnant of Nicollet's days as a movie theater.The plan failed, however, when the band couldn't hear the headphone playback over their instruments. Instead, they pivoted and cut a rumbling rock version — though that wasn't quite what Westerberg had envisioned for the song either.The following day Westerberg had another idea and headed to Nicollet's front desk, where he sought out the studio's receptionist, Michelle Kinney. As it happened, Kinney was a trained cellist, having recently gotten a music degree from Northwestern University. She'd been playing cello, as well keyboards and singing, in a Twin Cities band called Summer of Love.Westerberg asked her to bring her cello and play to his acoustic/vocal pass of "Can't Hardly Wait." He huddled with Kinney, giving her a sense of what he wanted for the song. "There wasn't any music written down," recalled Kinney. "I do remember watching Paul through the studio window and him talking in my headphones and kind of singing parts for me. He would kind of conduct me, and I'd try to do what he asked. He was being really hilarious and animated and calling me 'Maestro.'"Although a snippet of Kinney's playing can be heard at the end of the electric version of "Can't Hardly Wait," released as bonus track on the 2008 expanded edition of Tim, she actually made two full passes through the song, enough for an alternate "Cello Version" to exist. (Kinney, who would later move to New York and record with Natalie Merchant and Sheryl Crow, among others, would reunite with Westerberg 20 years later in 2005, playing on his soundtrack to the animated film Open Season.)Funnily enough, when "Can't Hardly Wait" finally saw the light of day in 1987 on Pleased To Meet Me, the album's producer, Jim Dickinson, had decided to add strings, including cello, to the track. At the time Westerberg would bemoan Dickinson's use of strings, even though he'd conceived of the song the same way two years earlier. "Well," shrugged Westerberg, "I've contradicted myself more than once in my life."Fans that purchase TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION at Rhino.com will also receive a limited edition 7" vinyl single featuring the previously unreleased "Cello Version" of "Can't Hardly Wait" and a new mix of the non-album rarity "Nowhere is My Home."Both those tracks will also be included on the boxed set's Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased, which collects multiple versions of "Can't Hardly Wait," illuminating alternate takes of "Bastards of Young," and "Hold My Life," plus a unique and previously unheard original, "Havin Fun," written by Tommy Stinson, and sung by Westerberg.Announced earlier this month, fans and critics have been buzzing about The Replacements TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITION, which features Ed Stasium's new definitive mix of the 11-track Tim. Also included is a new and improved mastering of the original 1985 mix of the album. In addition to the disc of rare and unreleased studio material, the set also includes The Replacements' entire January 11, 1986, show at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago. In total, the box includes 64 tracks - 50 of which have never been heard before.TIM: LET IT BLEED EDITIONTrack ListingCD 1: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)Hold My LifeI'll BuyKiss Me On The BusDose Of ThunderWaitress In The SkySwingin PartyBastard Of YoungLay It Down ClownLeft Of The Dial Little MascaraHere Comes A StrangerCD 2: Tim (2023 Remaster)Hold My LifeI'll BuyKiss Me On The BusDose Of ThunderWaitress In The SkySwingin PartyBastard Of YoungLay It Down ClownLeft Of The Dial Little MascaraHere Comes A RegularCD 3: Sons of No One: Rare & UnreleasedCan't Hardly Wait (Acoustic Demo)Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Mix)*Can't Hardly Wait (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix]*Left Of The Dial (Alternate Version)*Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Version)*Can't Hardly Wait (Cello Version)*Kiss Me On The Bus (Studio Demo) Little Mascara (Studio Demo)*Bastards Of Young (Alternate Version)*Hold My Life (Alternate Version)*Having Fun*Waitress In The Sky (Alternate Version)Can't Hardly Wait (The "Tim" Version) [Alternate Mix]*Swingin Party (Alternate Version)*Here Comes A Regular (Alternate Version)CD 4: Not Ready For Prime TimeLive at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986Gary's Got A Boner*Love You 'Till Friday*Bastards Of Young*Can't Hardly Wait*Answering Machine* Little Mascara* Color Me Impressed*Kiss Me On The Bus*Favorite Thing*Mr. Whirly*Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out*I Will Dare*Johnny's Gonna Die*Dose Of Thunder*Takin' A Ride*Hitchin' A Ride*Trouble Boys*Unsatisfied* Black Diamond*Jumpin' Jack Flash*Customer*Borstal Breakout*Take Me Down To The Hospital*Kids Don't Follow*Nowhere Man*The Crusher*I'm In Trouble*Go*LP: Ed Stasium MixSide AHold My LifeI'll BuyKiss Me On The BusDose Of ThunderWaitress In The SkySwingin PartySide BBastards Of YoungLay It Down ClownLeft Of The Dial Little MascaraHere Comes A Regular*Previously Unreleased



