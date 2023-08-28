Rising Rapper Zainhy To Donate All Revenue From Debut EP To Support Haiti's Recovery





The EP, which showcases Zainhy's lyrical prowess and distinct musical style, is a culmination of his life experiences and the struggles he has faced while growing up in Haiti. With a passion for using his platform to make a positive difference, Zainhy has decided to take an extraordinary step by committing to donate all revenue generated from the EP to support Haiti's ongoing recovery efforts.



In the aftermath of the recent [mention any relevant natural disaster or crisis in Haiti], Zainhy was deeply moved by the resilience and strength displayed by his fellow Haitians. Determined to contribute to the rebuilding and healing process, he felt that dedicating the proceeds from his debut EP was the most impactful way he could contribute to the cause.



Zainhy's manager expressed his admiration for the rapper's philanthropic spirit, stating, "Zainhy's commitment to giving back to Haiti reflects his deep connection to his roots and his unwavering dedication to helping those in need. We believe that music has the power to bring about positive change, and Zainhy's decision to donate all revenue from his EP exemplifies this belief."



Today, Zainhy took to Twitter to share his heartfelt announcement, stating, "Excited to announce that all revenue from my upcoming debut EP will go towards supporting Haiti's recovery.



While the name of the EP remains a mystery for now, fans can expect it to captivate audiences with its engaging melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and Zainhy's signature blend of hip-hop and cultural influences. The release date of the EP is eagerly anticipated by fans and supporters alike, who are not only looking forward to enjoying Zainhy's music but also to join him in supporting the recovery and rebuilding efforts in Haiti.



