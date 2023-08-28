Infinity Song Launches New Single "Hater's Anthem"





The pop-up locations kick off at the east coast headquarters of Roc Nation, home of the band's recording label, followed by Times



"The inspiration behind Hater's Anthem came from reflecting on the internal dissatisfaction with self that stems from constant inaction and destructive daily habits, while also having an extremely grandiose sense of self that never seems to materialize into reality," states the band. "It was written to shine a light on the way these things can greatly impact the quality of your life and how you might begin to view your relationships with those around you or even those on the internet."

The trending sound has encouraged fans to "use the song as an opportunity to voice their opinions without shame." (NY Post)





The band also announced that they are performing select dates this October (Tickets are now on sale at at www.infinitysongmusic.com):

10/17 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

10/20 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

10/26 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the soft rock sibling band Infinity Song released their viral single "Hater's Anthem" and host's in person pop up experiences in the heart of New York City in their "Haters Anthem" truck. The catchy tune has received over 500 million views on Tik Tok and enthusiastic endorsements from celebrities such as Doja Cat and Keke Palmer. Infinity Song, based in New York City, is comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd.The pop-up locations kick off at the east coast headquarters of Roc Nation, home of the band's recording label, followed by Times Square at Noon, Washington Square Park at 3 p.m. and wrapping up in Soho at 6 p.m."The inspiration behind Hater's Anthem came from reflecting on the internal dissatisfaction with self that stems from constant inaction and destructive daily habits, while also having an extremely grandiose sense of self that never seems to materialize into reality," states the band. "It was written to shine a light on the way these things can greatly impact the quality of your life and how you might begin to view your relationships with those around you or even those on the internet."The trending sound has encouraged fans to "use the song as an opportunity to voice their opinions without shame." (NY Post) Infinity Song hopes their personal statement is also remembered as an anti-bullying message as students return to school this Fall. "The incidences of both cyberbullying and adolescent suicide are rising in the United States, with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that 14.9 percent of adolescents have been cyberbullied and 13.6 percent of adolescents have made a serious suicide attempt." Journal of American Academy of Psychiatry and Law (Feb. 2023).The band also announced that they are performing select dates this October (Tickets are now on sale at at www.infinitysongmusic.com):10/17 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL10/20 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA10/26 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY Infinity Song were homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys and Girls Choirs of Detroit. The Boyd siblings have been singing in front of audiences since Pre-K. In 2006, the family's patriarch, John D. Boyd, moved the family from Detroit to New York where the siblings began performing at well known public locations like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Times Square and Central Park's Bethesda Fountain, which became their permanent stage for over a decade until they were personally signed to the Roc Nation music label by JAY Z in 2016. Four years later the band went viral with their debut album " Mad Love ". Their new single previews what's to come on their 7- song EP scheduled for release this Fall.



