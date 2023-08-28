Kurt Baker Releases New Single "She Don't Wanna Be Alone" Off Upcoming Album 'Rock N Roll Club', Out September 29, 2023





Kurt Baker has released "She Don't Wanna Be Alone," the next single off his upcoming album 'Rock 'N' Roll Club,' out everywhere on



Baker says, "She Don't Wanna Be Alone" is a song that I think a lot of my old school fans will enjoy.



Upcoming shows:



Sept 29th Malden, MA @ Faces Brewing

w/ Nate Doyle, Bad Idea USA



Sept 30th Portland, ME @ Genos

w/ Capisic, Jeff Beam, East End Redemption



Japan Tour

Oct 22th Halloween Ball at LOFT SHINJUKU. TOKYO

Oct 25th at Livehaus SHIMOKITAZAWA. TOKYO

Oct 26th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 27th at Top Beat Club TOKYO

Oct 28th at OYS NAGOYA

Dec TBA NYC @ TV EYE



What People Have Written About Kurt Baker'



"Power-pop perfection."- Billboard



"...punk-meets-Elvis Costello rocking... definitely fits in the power pop mold, but also has a heavier guitar presence that gives it more energy and intensity. Baker also incorporates a subtle New Wave touch, bringing to mind some of the finest rock gems of the 1980s... gets you excited for when we will finally be able to see acts like them perform live one day."- Glide Magazine



"Would make



"It's got that new wave/power pop meets early '80s FM rock (Donnie Iris, Cheap Trick, .38 Special) vibe with just a hint of '90s Lookout! Records. If you're into big hooks, punchy guitars, and catchy choruses, this album will not leave you wanting. Say what you will about 2020. But any year that gives us a new Kurt Baker record can't be entirely bad!"- Faster & Louder



"Kurt Baker does the power pop thing like a champ...the hooks are full of pop goodness and the singalongs come from all directions."- That's Good Enough For Me



"...a 12 track alt-rock masterclass. Traversing varying sonic landscapes such as new romantic, post-punk, power-pop et cetera, this set will thrill legitimate longtime fans and new converts alike."- Global Texan Chronicles



"One of the bright lights keeping the flames of power pop lit."- Jersey Beat



"Blending his signature indie garage rock and power pop styles, "Outta Sight" is packed with sweet melodies and grittier dynamics."-



"This could easily be Baker's best album to date."- Real Gone Rocks



"Confirms Kurt Baker as something of a power-pop genius. 'After Party' is a lockdown tonic we should all take a swig of. - RPM Online



"......a total spoil of riches for any fan of 80s culture."- American Songwriter



www.facebook.com/KurtBakerMusic

www.instagram.com/kurtmiltonbaker

https://twitter.com/Kurtmiltonbaker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kurt Baker is an American musician and singer-songwriter who is best known for his work as a guitarist and vocalist in the power pop and punk rock genres. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the Kurt Baker Band, a group that has released several albums on Little Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records and toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Baker is known for his energetic live performances and catchy, upbeat songs that often feature clever lyrics and catchy hooks. He has drawn inspiration from a wide range of musical styles, including rock, pop, punk, and new wave. - It's Psychedelic Baby MagazineKurt Baker has released "She Don't Wanna Be Alone," the next single off his upcoming album 'Rock 'N' Roll Club,' out everywhere on September 29 via Wicked Cool Records. Pre-save / Pre-order link: https://orcd.co/rocknrollclubBaker says, "She Don't Wanna Be Alone" is a song that I think a lot of my old school fans will enjoy. John Lennon & the Beatles being a big influence. Wyatt and I co-wrote this song and it was one of those collaborations when everything just comes together so quickly! We threw a Mellotron as another nod to the Beatles - but I also I love how it sounds on "Go Let It Out" by Oasis, which probably was most definitely influenced by the Beatles. Basically, let's face it, the Beatles are the greatest band in the world and "Rock N Roll Club" is my greatest record yet so boom goes the dynamite!"Upcoming shows:Sept 29th Malden, MA @ Faces Brewingw/ Nate Doyle, Bad Idea USASept 30th Portland, ME @ Genosw/ Capisic, Jeff Beam, East End RedemptionJapan TourOct 22th Halloween Ball at LOFT SHINJUKU. TOKYOOct 25th at Livehaus SHIMOKITAZAWA. TOKYOOct 26th at Top Beat Club TOKYOOct 27th at Top Beat Club TOKYOOct 28th at OYS NAGOYADec TBA NYC @ TV EYEWhat People Have Written About Kurt Baker'"Power-pop perfection."- Billboard"...punk-meets-Elvis Costello rocking... definitely fits in the power pop mold, but also has a heavier guitar presence that gives it more energy and intensity. Baker also incorporates a subtle New Wave touch, bringing to mind some of the finest rock gems of the 1980s... gets you excited for when we will finally be able to see acts like them perform live one day."- Glide Magazine"Would make Elvis Costello proud... a record brimming with sweet harmonies, razor-sharp hooks, and addictive melodies...bringing to mind everyone from Jellyfish to Material Issue at various points of the record... A remarkably fun album by one of the most consistently solid acolytes of power pop working today."- New Noise"It's got that new wave/power pop meets early '80s FM rock (Donnie Iris, Cheap Trick, .38 Special) vibe with just a hint of '90s Lookout! Records. If you're into big hooks, punchy guitars, and catchy choruses, this album will not leave you wanting. Say what you will about 2020. But any year that gives us a new Kurt Baker record can't be entirely bad!"- Faster & Louder"Kurt Baker does the power pop thing like a champ...the hooks are full of pop goodness and the singalongs come from all directions."- That's Good Enough For Me"...a 12 track alt-rock masterclass. Traversing varying sonic landscapes such as new romantic, post-punk, power-pop et cetera, this set will thrill legitimate longtime fans and new converts alike."- Global Texan Chronicles"One of the bright lights keeping the flames of power pop lit."- Jersey Beat"Blending his signature indie garage rock and power pop styles, "Outta Sight" is packed with sweet melodies and grittier dynamics."- Rebel Noise"This could easily be Baker's best album to date."- Real Gone Rocks"Confirms Kurt Baker as something of a power-pop genius. 'After Party' is a lockdown tonic we should all take a swig of. - RPM Online"......a total spoil of riches for any fan of 80s culture."- American Songwriterwww.facebook.com/KurtBakerMusicwww.instagram.com/kurtmiltonbakerhttps://twitter.com/Kurtmiltonbaker



