Chris Clark Releases New Single - "Halfway To Memphis" Out Now



The "Halfway To Memphis" Storyline:

Falling for a "ride or die," the road trip from Nashville to



The Sound:

Simulating mile markers passing by on the highway, hard-hitting drum beats and guitar licks drive the track. The melodic cadence complements Clark's emotional vocal delivery depicting the uncertainty of the new-found relationship and its final destination. Haunting harmony vocals echo the frisson of excitement.



"The storyline is about the excitement, illusions and delusions that come with a new relationship. What seems to be a match-made-in-heaven, may just be a too-good-to-be-true goodbye. The lyric 'I don't want this ride, this life, to ever end,' conveys that uncertainty," Chris Clark introduced. "The production has ear-catching musical textures including hints of soulful blues guitar that make the track feel just a bit eerie."



HALFWAY TO MEMPHIS

ON A HIGHWAY 40 DRIVE

BETWEEN THE SMALL TALK AND KISSES

AND YOU PLAYING WITH THAT RADIO DIAL



NOTHING TOO SERIOUS

JUST LAUGHING ON A SUNDAY RIDE

'TILL I CAUGHT YOU LOOKING AT ME

AND I LOOKED IN YOUR EYES



The second track from his 2023 waterfall series, "Halfway To Memphis" is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms.



TRACK INFO

Chris Clark

"Halfway To Memphis"

Label: Tribe 615

Written by: Chris Clark/Tommy Collier

Produced by: Kolt Barber

Musicians Credit:

Release Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Run Time: 2:56



Chris Clark is characterized by his endearing smile, genuine heart and captivating enthusiasm for life and music…and he comes by it naturally.

Chris grew up on the outskirts of the Northern California farmlands where his musical style was cultivated by the likes of John Denver, Toby Keith,



The twenty-nine-year-old



With a creative ache gnawing inside, Chris stepped away from his engineering career to work part-time alongside his father in the packaging industry (bottles, jars, caps, etc.); utilizing his evenings to moonlight in music. Honing his skill set, Chris managed a group of RAP artists, performed at small clubs, and practiced laying down his vocals a-top instrumental melodies he purchased online.



Chris moved to Nashville in the spring of 2021. He recorded and released his debut single, "The Girls Of Tennessee" (produced by Tommy Collier), in May 2022 and launched his 2023 Waterfall series with the track titled "Glass Half Empty" (March 2023). The corresponding "Glass Half Empty" music video premiered on Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tribe 615 flagship recording artist Chris Clark celebrates the release of his third single titled "Halfway To Memphis" OUT NOW.* Penned by the twenty-nine-year-old songwriter (alongside Tommy Collier who is widely recognized for his significant role in kick-starting Katy Perry's career), and produced by Kolt Barber, the original tune follows the success of his sophomore release, "Glass Half Empty," which is enjoying momentum at country radio.The "Halfway To Memphis" Storyline:Falling for a "ride or die," the road trip from Nashville to Memphis may lead to "forever or where heartbreak begins," taking the listener on the journey between a romantic notion and reality.The Sound:Simulating mile markers passing by on the highway, hard-hitting drum beats and guitar licks drive the track. The melodic cadence complements Clark's emotional vocal delivery depicting the uncertainty of the new-found relationship and its final destination. Haunting harmony vocals echo the frisson of excitement."The storyline is about the excitement, illusions and delusions that come with a new relationship. What seems to be a match-made-in-heaven, may just be a too-good-to-be-true goodbye. The lyric 'I don't want this ride, this life, to ever end,' conveys that uncertainty," Chris Clark introduced. "The production has ear-catching musical textures including hints of soulful blues guitar that make the track feel just a bit eerie."HALFWAY TO MEMPHISON A HIGHWAY 40 DRIVEBETWEEN THE SMALL TALK AND KISSESAND YOU PLAYING WITH THAT RADIO DIALNOTHING TOO SERIOUSJUST LAUGHING ON A SUNDAY RIDE'TILL I CAUGHT YOU LOOKING AT MEAND I LOOKED IN YOUR EYESThe second track from his 2023 waterfall series, "Halfway To Memphis" is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms.TRACK INFOChris Clark"Halfway To Memphis"Label: Tribe 615Written by: Chris Clark/Tommy CollierProduced by: Kolt BarberMusicians Credit: Kelly Back (Acoustic Guitar)/Buddy Hyatt (Keys)/Brent Mason (Electric Guitar)/Duncan Mullins (Bass)/Dan Needham (Drums)/Scott Sanders (Steel)Release Date: Friday, August 25, 2023Run Time: 2:56Chris Clark is characterized by his endearing smile, genuine heart and captivating enthusiasm for life and music…and he comes by it naturally.Chris grew up on the outskirts of the Northern California farmlands where his musical style was cultivated by the likes of John Denver, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.The twenty-nine-year-old Chico State alum followed the family footprint to study civil engineering. Immediately following college graduation, he took a seat as a project engineer at the family-owned business, Clark Pacific (a precast concrete and prefabrication company).With a creative ache gnawing inside, Chris stepped away from his engineering career to work part-time alongside his father in the packaging industry (bottles, jars, caps, etc.); utilizing his evenings to moonlight in music. Honing his skill set, Chris managed a group of RAP artists, performed at small clubs, and practiced laying down his vocals a-top instrumental melodies he purchased online.Chris moved to Nashville in the spring of 2021. He recorded and released his debut single, "The Girls Of Tennessee" (produced by Tommy Collier), in May 2022 and launched his 2023 Waterfall series with the track titled "Glass Half Empty" (March 2023). The corresponding "Glass Half Empty" music video premiered on Country Rebel and has aired on The Country Network.



