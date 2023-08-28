Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 28/08/2023

Northeast Pennsylvania's Don't Panic Releases 3rd Full-Length 'Setting Up To Fail'

Hot Songs Around The World

Sprinter
Dave & Central Cee
213 entries in 20 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
230 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
223 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
755 entries in 28 charts
Dance The Night
Dua Lipa
189 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
834 entries in 23 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
212 entries in 7 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
172 entries in 16 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
245 entries in 22 charts
People
Libianca
275 entries in 17 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
290 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
229 entries in 4 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in the Pocono Mountains of northeast Pennsylvania in 2009, Don't Panic is named after the Douglas Adams-penned favorite novel of founding vocalist/guitarist Ted Felicetti.
Joining Ted were Keith Slader (bass), Anthony Paesano (drums) and AJ Larsen (guitar).
The five-piece's simple mission since day one has been to make genuine, fun rock and roll music.
After an almost decade-long hiatus ending in 2019, The band released its first full-length effort 'See Through It All' in 2020 and then a follow-up full-length with 'Dark Horse' in Sept 2021.

Drawing off their collective influences from bands like Bayside, Millencolin, Foo Fighters, & No Use for a Name, Don't Panic's third full-length album 'Setting Up To Fail' arrives following a very busy year and a half on the road touring in the U.S and U.K and performing with the likes of Less than Jake, Bowling for Soup, The Ataris, The Spill Canvas, Face to Face, Alien Ant Farm, Lit, Mest and tons others.

Of the new album, Felicetti says, "We have been at it for 4 years now. Powered through a worldwide pandemic and wrote and released two albums in that time. But, I can say without a shadow of a doubt, this new record is this band finally stepping into its own. The songs are the most matured versions of our writing abilities and I have never been more proud to release something with my name on it. It's the perfect mix of the rock and roll bands I grew up on like the Foo Fighters, and my punk rock roots listening to bands like Face to Face and No Use for a Name. "Newer" bands like Bayside and the Menzingers also played a major role in shaping the songwriting here, and I am more than happy to lean into that when the time calls for it-- but all while shaping and creating our own sound and feel. In our own lives we have never belonged, but with this record I finally feel like we have a place."
What's next? An open road and good times with plenty of Miller Lites and all of their friends. Because that's all that really matters.

Tour Dates:
8.25 @ Sherman Showcase: Stroudsburg, PA
9.1 @ 24th St. Park: Virginia Beach, VA w/ Bowling for Soup
9.16 @ River St Jazz Cafe: Plains, PA w/ Cold
10.7 @ Amityville Music Hall: Amityville, NY
10.25 @ PrePre Fest (Wills Pub): Orlando, FL
10.26 @ Pre Fest (High Dive): Gainesville, FL
10.27 @ Mutiny Bar: Ocala, FL
10.28 @ Fest 21: Gainesville, FL
10.29 @ The Masquerade: Atlanta, GA

Website - https://dontpanicofficial.com
Facebook - www.facebook.com/DontPanicOfficial
Instagram - www.instagram.com/dontpanicjustrock
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/DontpanicPA
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@dontpanicjustrock
Youtube - www.youtube.com/dontpanicofficial






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0506411 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0062410831451416 secs