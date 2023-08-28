Dublin Indie Rock Trio The Victory Release Killer New Single 'Make Some Music'





Taken from their debut EP of the same name, 'Making Some Music' finds the line between Indie and Pop, but it is the slithering of Soul throughout the single that makes it something special. Recorded and produced with Michael Heffernan at Blackwater Studios in County Louth, 'Making Some Music' is elegantly arranged but there is a sense of vulnerability in the song. Combining bold guitars with powerful drums, The Victory tosses you into a swirl of music; however, O'Reilly's vocals bring obscurity in the rich, warm but slightly off-kilter tone.



Just as the melody has an intricacy about its arrangement, the lyrical content is as complex and profound. Poetic lyricism beautifully delivered by Shane O'Reilly speaks to the concept of genuineness and authenticity in music - to play for art's sake. When speaking about 'Making Some Music', Shane explains:

"The song is about having a voice, speaking about things you see as an artist and expressing them to the world. The song is about that duty we have to the world as songwriters to aim to inspire, to capture history for others to read about in the future and to do it with music that fills yourself with satisfaction…Writing a song is extremely personal and this song explores the reason why we do it all..."



