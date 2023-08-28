The 40 Greatest Car Songs Of All Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Do you dream of hitting the road in an old-school Mustand and Corvette? They are easier to find than you think - check out a list of salvage cars for sale, buy one and customize it to your liking. While you're searching, listen to atmospheric car songs - here's the list of all-time hits.
"Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf - The ultimate anthem for the rebels on the road.
"Life is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane - An upbeat tune that reminds us to enjoy the journey.
"Highway to Hell" by AC/DC - A rock classic that perfectly captures the wild side of the road.
"On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson - A country favorite with nomadic spirit.
"Drive My Car" by The Beatles - This one is about the joys of having a chauffeur.
"Take It Easy" by Eagles - A laid-back hit that evokes the freedom of the open road.
"Mustang Sally" by Wilson Pickett - An R&B gem about the iconic model.
"Little Deuce Coupe" by The Beach Boys - Surf rock meets the world of hot rods.
"Route 66" by Chuck Berry - No comments :)
"Radar Love" by Golden Earring - A driving rock song with a relentless beat.
"I Can't Drive 55" by Sammy Hagar - A hard rock classic for drivers.
"Low Rider" by War - A funk-infused track about cool cars.
"Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman - This one is about escape and the dream of a better life.
"Car Wash" by Rose Royce - A disco hit to create the right mood.
"Pink Cadillac" by Bruce Springsteen - A rocking ode to the classic car.
"Drive" by The Cars - A synth-pop masterpiece about nighttime driving.
"Running on Empty" by Jackson Browne - A song about life on tour and the allure of the highway.
"Little Red Corvette" by Prince - A funky, seductive song with a car metaphor at its core.
"Carry Me Back to Virginia" by Old Crow Medicine Show - Soundtrack to drive in the South.
"Drive All Night" by Bruce Springsteen - A haunting ballad about longing and the road.
"Cadillac Ranch" by Bruce Springsteen - Another Springsteen classic that pays homage to the allure of cars.
"Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats - The first rock 'n' roll song.
"Red Barchetta" by Rush - A prog-rock epic inspired by a futuristic car.
"I Drove All Night" by Cyndi Lauper - A power ballad with a driving beat.
"Fast Car" by Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - A modern electronic take on Tracy Chapman's classic.
"Cars" by Gary Numan - An electro-pop hit that blends human and machine.
"Drive By" by Train - A catchy pop-rock song perfect for a carefree drive.
"Little Black Submarines" by The Black Keys - A blues-rock track with a powerful driving rhythm.
"Drive It Like You Stole It" by Sing Street - A soundtrack from Sing Street movie.
"Drive" by Incubus - A rock song that reflects on life's journey.
"Riding with the King" by Eric Clapton and B.B. King - A hit by two legends.
"Drive" by R.E.M. - An alternative rock classic for drivers.
"Fast in My Car" by Paramore - A pop-punk anthem to youth and speed.
"Mercedes Benz" by Janis Joplin - An a cappella gem that humorously laments the lack of a luxury car.
"Little GTO" by Ronnie and the Daytonas - A catchy tune that celebrates the famous Pontiac GTO.
"Low Rider" by Cheech & Chong - A comedic take on the love for lowrider cars.
"Roadhouse Blues" by The Doors - A bluesy rock track that embodies the spirit of the open road.
"Cars Hiss by My Window" by The Doors - A moody song about longing and escape.
"Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car" by Billy Ocean - A catchy '80s pop song.
"My Hooptie" by Sir Mix-a-Lot - A humorous hip-hop track that celebrates the not-so-glamorous side of car ownership.