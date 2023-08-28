Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 28/08/2023

The 40 Greatest Car Songs Of All Time

The 40 Greatest Car Songs Of All Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Do you dream of hitting the road in an old-school Mustand and Corvette? They are easier to find than you think - check out a list of salvage cars for sale, buy one and customize it to your liking. While you're searching, listen to atmospheric car songs - here's the list of all-time hits.

  1. "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf - The ultimate anthem for the rebels on the road.
  2. "Life is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane - An upbeat tune that reminds us to enjoy the journey.
  3. "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC - A rock classic that perfectly captures the wild side of the road.
  4. "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson - A country favorite with nomadic spirit.
  5. "Drive My Car" by The Beatles - This one is about the joys of having a chauffeur.


  6. "Take It Easy" by Eagles - A laid-back hit that evokes the freedom of the open road.
  7. "Mustang Sally" by Wilson Pickett - An R&B gem about the iconic model.
  8. "Little Deuce Coupe" by The Beach Boys - Surf rock meets the world of hot rods.
  9. "Route 66" by Chuck Berry - No comments :)
  10. "Radar Love" by Golden Earring - A driving rock song with a relentless beat.
  11. "I Can't Drive 55" by Sammy Hagar - A hard rock classic for drivers.
  12. "Low Rider" by War - A funk-infused track about cool cars.
  13. "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman - This one is about escape and the dream of a better life.
  14. "Car Wash" by Rose Royce - A disco hit to create the right mood.
  15. "Pink Cadillac" by Bruce Springsteen - A rocking ode to the classic car.
  16. "Drive" by The Cars - A synth-pop masterpiece about nighttime driving.
  17. "Running on Empty" by Jackson Browne - A song about life on tour and the allure of the highway.
  18. "Little Red Corvette" by Prince - A funky, seductive song with a car metaphor at its core.
  19. "Carry Me Back to Virginia" by Old Crow Medicine Show - Soundtrack to drive in the South.
  20. "Drive All Night" by Bruce Springsteen - A haunting ballad about longing and the road.
  21. "Cadillac Ranch" by Bruce Springsteen - Another Springsteen classic that pays homage to the allure of cars.
  22. "Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats - The first rock 'n' roll song.
  23. "Red Barchetta" by Rush - A prog-rock epic inspired by a futuristic car.
  24. "I Drove All Night" by Cyndi Lauper - A power ballad with a driving beat.
  25. "Fast Car" by Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - A modern electronic take on Tracy Chapman's classic.
  26. "Cars" by Gary Numan - An electro-pop hit that blends human and machine.
  27. "Drive By" by Train - A catchy pop-rock song perfect for a carefree drive.
  28. "Little Black Submarines" by The Black Keys - A blues-rock track with a powerful driving rhythm.
  29. "Drive It Like You Stole It" by Sing Street - A soundtrack from Sing Street movie.
  30. "Drive" by Incubus - A rock song that reflects on life's journey.
  31. "Riding with the King" by Eric Clapton and B.B. King - A hit by two legends.
  32. "Drive" by R.E.M. - An alternative rock classic for drivers.
  33. "Fast in My Car" by Paramore - A pop-punk anthem to youth and speed.
  34. "Mercedes Benz" by Janis Joplin - An a cappella gem that humorously laments the lack of a luxury car.
  35. "Little GTO" by Ronnie and the Daytonas - A catchy tune that celebrates the famous Pontiac GTO.
  36. "Low Rider" by Cheech & Chong - A comedic take on the love for lowrider cars.
  37. "Roadhouse Blues" by The Doors - A bluesy rock track that embodies the spirit of the open road.
  38. "Cars Hiss by My Window" by The Doors - A moody song about longing and escape.
  39. "Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car" by Billy Ocean - A catchy '80s pop song.
  40. "My Hooptie" by Sir Mix-a-Lot - A humorous hip-hop track that celebrates the not-so-glamorous side of car ownership.






