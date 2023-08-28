The 40 Greatest Car Songs Of All Time

"Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf - The ultimate anthem for the rebels on the road. "Life is a Highway" by Tom Cochrane - An upbeat tune that reminds us to enjoy the journey. "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC - A rock classic that perfectly captures the wild side of the road. "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson - A country favorite with nomadic spirit. "Drive My Car" by The Beatles - This one is about the joys of having a chauffeur.



"Take It Easy" by Eagles - A laid-back hit that evokes the freedom of the open road. "Mustang Sally" by Wilson Pickett - An R&B gem about the iconic model. "Little Deuce Coupe" by The Beach Boys - Surf rock meets the world of hot rods. "Route 66" by Chuck Berry - No comments :) "Radar Love" by Golden Earring - A driving rock song with a relentless beat. "I Can't Drive 55" by Sammy Hagar - A hard rock classic for drivers. "Low Rider" by War - A funk-infused track about cool cars. "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman - This one is about escape and the dream of a better life. "Car Wash" by Rose Royce - A disco hit to create the right mood. "Pink Cadillac" by Bruce Springsteen - A rocking ode to the classic car. "Drive" by The Cars - A synth-pop masterpiece about nighttime driving. "Running on Empty" by Jackson Browne - A song about life on tour and the allure of the highway. "Little Red Corvette" by Prince - A funky, seductive song with a car metaphor at its core. "Carry Me Back to Virginia" by Old Crow Medicine Show - Soundtrack to drive in the South. "Drive All Night" by Bruce Springsteen - A haunting ballad about longing and the road. "Cadillac Ranch" by Bruce Springsteen - Another Springsteen classic that pays homage to the allure of cars. "Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats - The first rock 'n' roll song. "Red Barchetta" by Rush - A prog-rock epic inspired by a futuristic car. "I Drove All Night" by Cyndi Lauper - A power ballad with a driving beat. "Fast Car" by Jonas Blue ft. Dakota - A modern electronic take on Tracy Chapman's classic. "Cars" by Gary Numan - An electro-pop hit that blends human and machine. "Drive By" by Train - A catchy pop-rock song perfect for a carefree drive. "Little Black Submarines" by The Black Keys - A blues-rock track with a powerful driving rhythm. "Drive It Like You Stole It" by Sing Street - A soundtrack from Sing Street movie. "Drive" by Incubus - A rock song that reflects on life's journey. "Riding with the King" by Eric Clapton and B.B. King - A hit by two legends. "Drive" by R.E.M. - An alternative rock classic for drivers. "Fast in My Car" by Paramore - A pop-punk anthem to youth and speed. "Mercedes Benz" by Janis Joplin - An a cappella gem that humorously laments the lack of a luxury car. "Little GTO" by Ronnie and the Daytonas - A catchy tune that celebrates the famous Pontiac GTO. "Low Rider" by Cheech & Chong - A comedic take on the love for lowrider cars. "Roadhouse Blues" by The Doors - A bluesy rock track that embodies the spirit of the open road. "Cars Hiss by My Window" by The Doors - A moody song about longing and escape. "Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car" by Billy Ocean - A catchy '80s pop song. "My Hooptie" by Sir Mix-a-Lot - A humorous hip-hop track that celebrates the not-so-glamorous side of car ownership.




